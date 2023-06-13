Ladbrokes-owner Entain to buy Polish sports better in £750 million deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ladbrokes-owner Entain to buy Polish sports better in £750 million deal

By Press Association
Gambling giant Entain has tabled an offer for Poland’s STS Holding, a sports-betting company (PA)
Gambling giant Entain has tabled an offer for Poland’s STS Holding, a sports-betting company (PA)

Gambling giant Entain has tabled an offer for Poland’s STS Holding, a sports-betting company.

The Ladbrokes and Coral owner said it plans to bid about £750 million for the business and has buy-in from the two biggest shareholders.

STS chief executive Mateusz Juroszek and his father Zbigniew Juroszek together own around 70% of the shares in STS and have accepted the offer, Entain said on Tuesday.

They will invest part of their spoils from the sale of STS into Entain CEE – the company’s division in Central and Eastern Europe – and become 10% shareholders in the unit.

STS is the “market leader in Poland”, Entain said as it announced the deal.

It had 783,000 active users at the end of the year after growing by about 19%.

The company also has around 400 physical betting shops in Poland, the largest network in the country.

Entain said there is room for growth and STS will be in a strong position to capitalise should Poland fully liberalise online casinos.

Entain chief executive Jette Nygaard-Anderson said: “We are delighted to be acquiring the leading sports-betting operator in Poland, which is a hugely exciting and fast-growing market.

“STS is an exceptional business with a great brand, a compelling omnichannel offering and an outstanding CEO and management team.

“The transaction is perfectly aligned with our Entain CEE strategy and our wider mergers and acquisitions strategy of acquiring high quality businesses with leading positions in attractive, growing and regulated markets.

“Expansion across Central and Eastern Europe remains a core component of our growth plans and STS will be an integral part of our platform in that region.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Animals are at great risk of disease with heavy bracken.
Hill farmer calls for urgent approval of bracken herbicide
Elton John rocks the crowd at Aberdeen's P&J Live in his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Elton John adds luster to pop legacy with rollicking Aberdeen farewell
Two Hercules aircraft silhouetted from the rear.
Hercules aircraft stage poignant fly past at RAF Lossiemouth for last time.
The teaching roles at The Gordon Schools in Huntly were advertised five times without success. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Scotland
Huntly school drops metal and woodwork due to lack of teachers
Locator of Cairnbulg Harbour
Three engines stolen from boats at Cairnbulg Harbour
27 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Aberdeenshire Cup Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Paul Young for Fraserburgh and Neale Allan of Banks
Banks o' Dee's Neale Allan makes coaching move
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN publishes response to consultation over controversial Mearns plans
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
Late-season spree shows Ester Sokler can score goals for Aberdeen - after Dons agree…
It was warned more lives will be lost on the A9. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
More 'innocent lives' will be lost while SNP delay A9 dualling, campaigner warns
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Men on 'offensive weapon' charge after alleged street fight