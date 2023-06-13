Barclay pledges pay review body will ‘operate effectively’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclay pledges pay review body will ‘operate effectively’

By Press Association
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has called on unions and NHS employers to share their views on the NHS Pay Review Body process (PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has called on unions and NHS employers to share their views on the NHS Pay Review Body process (PA)

Ministers have pledged to examine evidence on how pay is set for more than one million NHS workers, the Health Secretary has announced.

Steve Barclay called for unions and employers to “share their views” as he promised work will be done to ensure “the pay-setting process and the NHS pay review body operate effectively”.

The NHS pay review body sets the pay award for NHS staff on the Agenda for Change contract, which includes all NHS workers apart from doctors, dentists and very senior managers.

The body’s work has been called into question during the wave of strikes that hit the NHS in recent months.

The call for evidence comes as part of a package of additional “non-pay measures” the Government said it would look at after a wave of industrial unrest in the NHS.

Mr Barclay has written to staff on the Agenda for Change contract – including ambulance staff, nurses, porters, healthcare assistants and physiotherapists – to set out some of the measures.

As well as taking views on the way pay is set for these workers, ministers have also pledged to assess how to improve nursing career progression, review safe staffing guidance and explore agency staff spend in the NHS.

“We are working hand in hand with the NHS staff Council to ensure we’re delivering the changes that staff want to see and will benefit them, and patients, the most,” Mr Barclay said.

Commenting on the examination of the pay review process, Unison’s general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Without fundamental change, the Government risks sleepwalking into a disastrous repeat of the shambolic way ministers handled the two most recent pay rounds.

“The pay review body belongs to a different time – it exists in a vacuum and that no longer works.

“A more relevant, modern approach to setting pay in the NHS is long overdue.”

She added: “The pay review body is too rigid, allows the Government to call all the shots and is incapable of delivering wage rises to NHS staff each April.

“It’s time to hit reset, ditch the review body and agree to annual pay talks. That’s the best solution for the NHS, its staff and patients.”

