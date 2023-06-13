Charities call for ‘help to repay’ scheme for household energy debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Charities call for ‘help to repay’ scheme for household energy debt

By Press Association
Millions of people are struggling to repay arrears on their energy bills, according to Money Advice Trust (Peter Byrne/PA)
Millions of people are struggling to repay arrears on their energy bills, according to Money Advice Trust (Peter Byrne/PA)

Charities have called for a “help to repay” scheme for energy bills as millions of households struggle to repay arrears.

An estimated 5.5 million UK adults are behind on their energy bills, according to a survey for the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline and Business Debtline.

The service said the findings confirm the “heavy toll” soaring energy bills have taken on household finances, with 2.1 million more people in energy arrears in April than a year ago and millions struggling to get help from their suppliers.

Some 7% of those polled said they were unable to access help with their bills after contacting their suppliers for support, while 6% reported being unable to get through to their firm.

An estimated 3.2 million people have received demands from their energy supplier for repayments of arrears they cannot afford, the Money Advice Trust said.

As a result of the research, the Money Advice Trust, StepChange Debt Charity, National Energy Action, Scope and 10 other organisations have written to Energy Secretary Grant Shapps to call for a dedicated Government “help to repay” scheme for energy arrears, to provide repayment matching and the option to write off debts for people dealing with unaffordable arrears.

The letter also calls for urgent reform of debt collection practices for energy arrears.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, said: “Energy bills might finally be falling but for millions of households the effects of this cost-of-living crisis are already baked in.

“With more people falling behind on energy and other essential bills and millions facing unaffordable demands for repayment, we need urgent action to make sure everyone has access to a safe route out of debt.

“The Government has already provided substantial support to help with the cost of living but no-one should underestimate the scale of this continued crisis.

“The help to repay payment-matching scheme we are proposing will help those who otherwise will simply not be able to dig themselves out of the energy arrears that this crisis has created. And for those most in need, the Government should introduce an essentials guarantee to link the rate of universal credit to cover the cost of essential goods like food and energy.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Energy debt is surging to unprecedented levels and it’s clear that households are just unable to cope.

“The majority of this new debt is caused by the record high energy prices which have caused misery for millions but generated excess profits for the firms involved in Britain’s broken energy system.

“Rather than end the windfall tax early, as the Government plans to do, it should instead look at how this could be used to help get those people suffering back on an even keel.

“Not only would this help reduce levels of fuel poverty now and into next winter but it will also help wider household finances, ensuring people no longer have to cut back on essentials.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We know this has been a difficult time for families, which is why the Government has covered around half of the typical household’s energy bill over winter.

“We are providing additional support to the most vulnerable, with an extra £150 for disabled people and £900 for those on means-tested benefits.

“We welcome the recent reduction in the price cap and will continue to monitor energy prices and keep support schemes under review.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between April 25-28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash