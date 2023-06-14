Shell scraps plan to cut oil production 1-2% per year, hikes shareholder payouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Shell scraps plan to cut oil production 1-2% per year, hikes shareholder payouts

By Press Association
Shell said that it had already reached its 2030 reduction targets. (Yui Mok/PA)
Shell said that it had already reached its 2030 reduction targets. (Yui Mok/PA)

Fossil fuel giant Shell has abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of this decade and announced bumper new payouts for shareholders.

The oil major said that it planned to keep the amount of oil that it extracts from wells around the world at the same level as today.

Production from oil and gas reservoirs naturally declines by around 5% every year, so maintaining production at current levels will require major investment from the oil giant.

Two years ago Shell said that the eight billion dollars (£6.3 billion) it planned to invest was “well below” the investment required to offset this decline.

Shell argued that it had already met the 2030 oil reduction target, seeing its production drop from 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 to 1.5 million in 2022.

The firm has reduced the amount of oil it produces by selling off oil fields to other companies, who continue to extract fossil fuels from them.

For instance the company offloaded a little under 0.2 million barrels of daily production when it sold its sites in the US Permian basin to ConocoPhillips in 2021 for 9.5 billion dollars (£7.5 billion).

“Our target of a reduction in oil production by 2030 has not changed. We’ve just met it eight years early,” the business said.

Shell said that it intends to grow its gas business.

It also announced a major new incentive for shareholders, as it said it would pay them at least five billion dollars (£4 billion) by buying back their shares in the second half of this year.

New chief executive Wael Sawan, who is trying to please investors who have seen Shell’s shares trade lower than some of its rivals, also said that the dividend would rise by 15%.

Shell said that it would reduce capital spending by between 22-25 billion dollars (£17-20 billion) in 2024 and 2025.

It will also slash its annual operating cost by between two and three billion dollars (£1.59 billion and £2.3 billion) by the end of 2025.

Mr Sawan said: “We are investing to provide the secure energy customers need today and for a long time to come, while transforming Shell to win in a low-carbon future.

“Performance, discipline, and simplification will be our guiding principles as we allocate capital to enhance shareholder distributions, while enabling the energy transition.”

He added: “We need to continue to create profitable business models that can be scaled at pace to truly impact the decarbonisation of the global energy system.

“We will invest in the models that work – those with the highest returns that play to our strengths.”

