E.On Next to pay compensation to 500,000-plus customers for poor call services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

E.On Next to pay compensation to 500,000-plus customers for poor call services

By Press Association
Power supplier E.On Next has been ordered to pay £5 million in compensation to more than 500,000 customers for “unacceptable” call services.
Power supplier E.On Next has been ordered to pay £5 million in compensation to more than 500,000 customers for “unacceptable” call services.

Power supplier E.On Next has been ordered to pay £5 million in compensation to more than 500,000 customers for “unacceptable” call services.

Ofgem said a review of customer service standards and complaints-handling across the sector uncovered “severe weaknesses” at E.On Next, with customers facing long call waiting times and a high level of unanswered calls.

Customers were forced to wait on hold for 18 minutes on average, while half of all calls were dropped and failed to contact the supplier, according to Ofgem.

The regulator said E.On Next will pay £4 million to more than 500,000 customers that were potentially affected, working out at £8 each.

It will also pay a further £1 million to Ofgem’s voluntary redress fund, which supports vulnerable energy consumers and other innovation and carbon emission reducing investments.

Cathryn Scott, director for enforcement and emerging issues at Ofgem, said the penalty for E.On Next “shows Ofgem’s determination to stand up for the rights of consumers and drive up standards”.

She said: “The very least that a customer should expect of their supplier is for them to pick up the phone to them in a timely way.

“The levels of service that we discovered at E.On Next during the period of review were unacceptable.

“As the energy regulator, our purpose is to protect energy consumers and this action serves as a reminder to all suppliers that they must ensure that their customers are able to contact them quickly and easily when they need to.

“This is particularly important during this time of volatile energy prices when many households are struggling with their bills.”

E.On Next was told immediately to improve the call response rate following the probe, which took place between October and December last year.

It has since cut call waiting times to less than five minutes and the dropped call rate is now below 10%.

An E.On spokesman said the firm had already begun improving its services before the Ofgem review.

He said: “We won’t shy away from the fact that we weren’t at our best, but we’re heartened Ofgem recognises our efforts and our success in improving service levels even before this review began.

“We hit our agreed targets with Ofgem on day one and we’ve stayed there ever since.”

Ofgem said its review of the sector required all suppliers to make customer service improvements after it found moderate weaknesses at 11 companies, including British Gas, EDF and Scottish Power.

Minor weakness were found at five suppliers – Bulb, Ecotricity, Green Energy, Shell and Octopus – and it said not one supplier was found to have no weaknesses at all.

In some instances, customers were left waiting for hours on the phone, while they also faced poor complaints handling with a high level of complaints upheld by the energy ombudsman.

Ofgem said a survey of 3,000 households last November and December – which was funded by Citizens’ Advice and Ofgem and carried out by Quadrangle Research – found overall customer satisfaction with energy suppliers was among the worst ever seen since tracking began in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash