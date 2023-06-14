TSB urges Facebook and Instagram owner to better protect users from fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

TSB urges Facebook and Instagram owner to better protect users from fraud

By Press Association
The boss of TSB has urged Meta to better protect consumers from the spiralling levels of fraud which it said originate on the technology giant’s platforms (Alamy/PA)
The boss of TSB has urged Meta to better protect consumers from the spiralling levels of fraud which it said originate on the technology giant’s platforms (Alamy/PA)

The boss of TSB has urged Meta to better protect consumers from the spiralling levels of fraud which it said originate on the technology giant’s platforms.

People are losing “life-changing sums every day” through social media, the British bank said.

In a letter to Meta, TSB’s chief executive Robin Bulloch said the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner needs to introduce several technical interventions to block scams.

Fraud on Meta’s platforms account for 80% of all the bank’s purchase fraud cases, 86% of impersonation fraud, and 87% of investment fraud, TSB revealed.

It estimated that almost 200 purchase fraud cases a day took place on Facebook Marketplace in 2022, where users can buy items from local sellers or businesses.

TSB said it calculated the figure by looking at industry-wide data and its own annual caseload.

Transactions on the platform currently do not go through a recognised payments system, meaning money can be sent “directly from a victim to a fraudster”, Mr Bulloch said.

TSB flagged that Instagram is driving investment fraud, where scammers advertise investments and financial products, including cryptocurrencies.

TSB also noted a sharp increase in “friends and family” fraud on WhatsApp, where scammers impersonate a person’s contact, which has quadrupled in a year.

“Meta needs to face up to its responsibility: it has a duty of care to the millions of customers who use its platforms, which is all the more important when we see innocent people lose life-changing sums every day,” Paul Davis, director of fraud prevention at TSB said.

“Today, we have written to Meta demanding it puts in place the tech interventions urgently required to stem the tide of fraud and protect the many consumers who put faith in its services.”

TSB Bank fined
TSB said the majority of scams it refunds across its three biggest fraud categories originate on Meta platforms (Aaron Chown/PA)

TSB launched its own fraud refund guarantee in 2019 and it said 97% of fraud cases it sees are reimbursed through this.

The guarantee covers customers who are innocent victims of fraud on their TSB account. Under the guarantee, customers are not reimbursed if, for example, they are found to have been involved in the fraud themselves or deemed to have abused the guarantee.

Among its list of tech interventions, TSB said it wants Meta to stop unregulated firms in the UK using Facebook and Instagram to advertise financial products.

Meta said it has already rolled out a new process requiring financial services advertisers targeting users in the UK to be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

TSB also wants Meta to filter out and block obviously fraudulent adverts and social media posts, such as those advertising “cash flips” – where people can be conned into thinking they will make a quick profit from sending a sum of money to scammers.

Meta said its platforms have systems to block scams when it becomes aware of it. It also asks WhatsApp users if they want to block or report someone who is not already in their contacts.

The multinational tech group has been working with Stop Scams UK to help victims and remove scams at the source.

It recently launched a scams awareness campaign with WhatsApp, called “Stop. Think. Call.”, and has rolled out more advice for shoppers using Facebook Marketplace to avoid scams.

A spokesman for Meta said: “This is an industry-wide issue and scammers are using increasingly sophisticated methods to defraud people in a range of ways including email, SMS and offline.

“We don’t want anyone to fall victim to these criminals which is why our platforms already have systems to block scams, financial services advertisers now have to be FCA authorised to target UK users, and we run consumer awareness campaigns on how to spot fraudulent behaviour.

“People can also report this content in a few simple clicks and we work with the police to support their investigations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash