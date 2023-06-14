Marks Electrical posts record trading as air fryer sales jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Marks Electrical posts record trading as air fryer sales jump

By Press Association
Online electronics retailer Marks Electrical has revealed record sales for the past year (Marks Electrical/PA)
Online electronics retailer Marks Electrical has revealed record sales for the past year (Marks Electrical/PA)

Marks Electrical has revealed record sales for the past year as it was boosted by demand for air fryers as consumers sought to reduce their energy costs in the kitchen.

The online electronics retailer saw shares rise as it also reported an increase in profits.

Marks said revenues jumped by 21.5% to £97.8 million for the year to March, compared with the previous year.

Mark Smithson, chief executive officer of the company, hailed it as “another strong performance over the year” amid an uncertain economic backdrop and pressure on consumer spending as household bills soared.

The retailer was buoyed by strong sales of A-rated energy efficient washing machines and tumble dryers, premium range cookers and small appliances in response to rocketing household energy inflation.

It added that this also contributed to a surge in demand for air fryers as consumers sought to use ovens less to reduce their energy bills.

Marks also reported pre-tax profits of £6.4 million for the year, up from £3.4 million a year earlier.

Mr Smithson added that positive trading has continued into the new financial year and cheered a “very strong start” to this month.

“As we look to full-year 2024, we believe that our current market share continues to provide significant scope and opportunity for growth, regardless of the economic backdrop,” he said.

“We have been pleased to see continued growth of over 30% in April and May and a very strong start to June.

“We are focused on maintaining our performance management discipline on revenue, profit and cash in order continue to demonstrate our superior proposition and become the UK’s leading premium electrical retailer.”

Shares in the business were 3.3% higher after early trading.

