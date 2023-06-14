Amazon workers vote to continue pay strikes for another six months

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers at online giant Amazon have voted to continue their campaign of industrial action for another six months in a dispute over pay.

The GMB said its members based at the company’s site in Coventry backed more strikes by 99% on a turnout of 54%.

The union said almost 800 Amazon workers were on strike on Wednesday, the 19th day of industrial action since the dispute flared.

BREAKING 🚨: Coventry Amazon workers back six more months of strike action – with 99% voting yes 👏👏 800 workers have walked out today at the site ✊ — GMB Union (@GMB_union) June 14, 2023

Some GMB members met MPs in Parliament to seek support for their campaign.

Senior organiser Amanda Gearing said: “The vote for six more months of strike action at Amazon Coventry shows these workers are in it for the long haul.

“These workers are angry, they know their rights and they will not go away.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits.

“Over the past year, our minimum pay has risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”

– Unions involved in industrial disputes have to hold a fresh ballot every six months to ask their members if they want to continue taking action.