London’s first major IPO this year abandoned due to ‘extreme investor caution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

London’s first major IPO this year abandoned due to ‘extreme investor caution’

By Press Association
Britain’s first major flotation this year has been abandoned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Britain’s first major flotation this year has been abandoned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

London’s languishing stock market has been dealt a massive blow after Britain’s first major flotation this year was abandoned due to “extreme investor caution” in the UK.

We Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, used to make glass, soap, and paper, pulled out of the initial public offering (IPO) just one week after it was announced.

The decision to list on the London Stock Exchange had been hailed as a much-needed boost after a sharp drop in the number of flotations.

But We Soda said on Wednesday it has been forced to cancel the IPO after failing to drum up enough funding and reach a valuation it was happy with.

Chief executive Alasdair Warren said: “Since our intention-to-float announcement some weeks ago, we had been encouraged by the breadth of investor engagement globally and the subsequent interest from prospective investors in our IPO.

“Despite this, the reality is that investors, particularly in the UK, remain extremely cautious about the IPO market and this extreme investor caution in London meant that we were unable to arrive at a valuation that we believe reflects our unique financial and operating characteristics.”

The IPO was expected to raise up to 800 million US dollars (£645 million) for the Turkish-owned company, and secure it a place on the FTSE 100 in the future.

It comes as London markets have gone through a prolonged quiet spell when it comes to new listings.

The proceeds from a handful of IPOs at the start of this year were 99% lower than the record levels seen in the first quarter of 2021, according to stark figures from EY.

Morale was worsened after Cambridge-based chipmaker Arm decided earlier this year to pursue a US-only stock market listing, despite lobbying from the Prime Minister for it to stay on UK shores.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said companies may be setting sights on New York over London amid economic and financial market volatility in the UK.

“This is a fresh blow for London just as confidence in the city as an IPO launchpad appeared to be edging back upwards.

“Investors are understandably cautious given the nervousness surrounding the UK’s prospects with inflation still running so hot.”

Markets will be hoping the move does not shake the confidence of London-based payments firm CAB Payments, which said last week it was considering listing on the London Stock Exchange.

It is thought to be valued at between £800 million and £1 billion, which would make it the first major IPO in London this year if it goes ahead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash