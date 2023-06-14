Hopes about Chinese economy boost FTSE’s miners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopes about Chinese economy boost FTSE’s miners

By Press Association
Shares rose in London on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
Shares rose in London on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

Shares in London were lifted higher on Wednesday thanks to a boost for the country’s natural resources sector.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 0.1%, or 7.96, to 7,602.74.

It came thanks to strong performance from mining giants, with Antofagasta, Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto being some of the best performers on the day. Each of them saw their shares rise by 2% or more.

“A rebound in energy and commodity prices is helping to support the FTSE 100, on optimism over Chinese demand, which over the past few weeks has been predominantly negative,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

In Germany, the Dax index closed up 0.5%, the same as France’s Cac 40.

Mr Hewson said that markets were expecting the US Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate increases when it announced its decision later on Wednesday.

“It’s been another positive session for markets in Europe with the Dax pushing up to a new record high, edging past its previous peaks back in May, with markets increasingly taking the view that the Fed could well be done when it comes to hiking rates,” he said.

“Another soft inflation reading, this time on the PPI measure has helped to feed this narrative and will pose a challenge to a Fed that wants to keep the option of further rate hikes on the table.”

In the US, the S&P 500 had gained 0.5% shortly before European markets closed, while the Dow Jones was trading down 0.2%.

The pound gained 0.7% to around 1.27 dollars to the pound, and 0.1% to 1.17 euros.

In company news, oil giant Shell angered green campaigners as it dropped its plan to reduce its oil production by between 1-2% per year until 2030.

The business claimed that it had already met the pledge, as it released a wider programme trying to convince markets that its shares are under-priced.

However the presentation by executives in New York did not boost shares much. They rose by 0.5% during the day.

Elsewhere, Vodafone and Three UK said they had struck a deal to create a £15 billion mobile phone network, the largest in the country.

Vodafone – whose shares rose 2.7% – will serve 27 million customers after buying Three, which is owned by CK Hutchison.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Smith & Nephew, up 57p to 1245.75p, Antofagasta, up 68.5p to 1576p, Anglo American, up 109p to 2592p, Glencore, up 13.25p to 473.27p, and CRH, up 108p to 4028p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, down 115p to 1206.5p, BT, down 3.85p to 136.8p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 19p to 844.4p, AstraZeneca, down 230p to 11,510p, and Flutter Entertainment, down 270p to 15,505p.

