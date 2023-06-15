H&M sales flatline as cool weather hit demand for summer clothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
H&M sales flatline as cool weather hit demand for summer clothing

By Press Association
A general view of an H&M store on in Sheffield, UK (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fashion chain H&M has revealed weaker-than-expected sales over the latest quarter after demand was weighed down by chilly weather.

The Swedish retail giant, however, added that June trading has started well amid improving conditions, driving an increase in shares in early trading.

It told investors on Thursday morning that net sales were “flattish compared with last year” over the three months to May 31, with revenues to 57.61 billion Swedish kronor (£4.24 billion).

Analysts had predicted the company would report a 1% sales increase for the period, after H&M had already flagged in late March that demand for spring and summer styles was being impacted by cooler weather.

In a statement, the firm said: “Sales in the second quarter were affected by unfavourable weather conditions compared to the corresponding period last year on several of the H&M group’s large markets.

“June has got off to a good start.”

Analysts from Jefferies said: “This is a clear lag to global peers, partly explained by a more mature US footprint and the impact of cold weather in May in parts of Northern Europe.”

It comes a week after Spanish rival Inditex, which owns Zara, revealed a 13% surge in sales – up 15% with currency movements stripped out – over the year to April as it shrugged off pressures on consumer finances.

Inditex had said sales growth remained in double digits, up 16% on a constant currency basis, since May 1 as it said “spring/summer collections continue to be very well received by our customers”.

