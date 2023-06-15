Odey Asset Management moves to break itself up as crisis deepens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Odey Asset Management moves to break itself up as crisis deepens

By Press Association
The scandal-hit hedge fund set up by Crispin Odey is being broken up as it confirmed talks to transfer some of its funds to rival firms amid an intensifying crisis following sexual misconduct allegations against its founder (Aaron Chown/PA)
The scandal-hit hedge fund set up by Crispin Odey is being broken up as it confirmed talks to transfer some of its funds to rival firms amid an intensifying crisis following sexual misconduct allegations against its founder (Aaron Chown/PA)

The scandal-hit hedge fund set up by Crispin Odey is being broken up as it confirmed talks to transfer some of its funds to rival firms amid an intensifying crisis following sexual misconduct allegations against its founder.

Odey Asset Management (OAM) said in a letter to clients that it was “in advanced discussions” to offload some of its activities and staff to other asset managers.

It is reportedly affecting the majority of its 4.4 billion US dollars (£5.3 billion) in assets under management.

It comes as the group has been battling to contain the fallout after the Financial Times published a series of allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct against Mr Odey, which he denies.

OAM has since broken some of its ties with Mr Odey, saying on Saturday that he will “no longer have any economic or personal involvement in the partnership”.

It also announced plans to rebrand the partnership, which will see Mr Odey’s name removed from the hedge fund.

But the crisis has already led to customers rushing to remove their money from the funds that Odey manages and companies that provide vital services to OAM have moved to sever ties.

OAM had already moved to halt withdrawals from two of its funds and closed another amid the investor exodus, while it emerged that JP Morgan Chase had given notice to end its relationship with the firm, following the lead of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Exane last week.

In a letter sent to investors on Wednesday, OAM said: “We have been, and remain, in constructive dialogue with our service providers and key counterparties.

“It has, however, become clear that some investment management activities of the partnership are affected by recent events.

“Given that, the firm is now in advanced discussions for rehousing funds and transferring certain fund management activities and individuals to other asset managers.

“Any sale or rehousing is considered subject, of course, to any relevant regulatory approvals and due diligence, with a view to an orderly transition of any assets and investors.

“The fund boards and managers are also appraised and supportive of this approach.”

The business added: “Acting in the best interest of our investors and our staff has continued to be our primary concern over the past few days.”

Mr Odey has denied the allegations published in the FT last week, telling the paper they are “rubbish”.

The newspaper – together with Tortoise Media – said last week that it had spoken to 13 women who claimed they were abused or harassed by the 64-year-old fund manager.

The alleged incidents happened between 1998 and 2021 and involved women who had either worked for Odey Asset Management or had professional dealings with Mr Odey.

It was not the first time that people had made claims about Mr Odey’s behaviour.

In 2021 he was found not guilty in a court case in which he was accused of an indecent assault which allegedly happened in 1998.

The Treasury committee is set to quiz the UK’s financial regulator over how it has handled allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Odey and what action it has taken, with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported to have been privately investigating the business prior to the FT’s report.

The watchdog was reportedly given a report of Mr Odey’s conduct in early 2021 after the firm took disciplinary action against him and has been asked by the committee to confirm if this is true.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
The sounds of the 80s will soon be blasting through P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.
Everything you need to know for the 80s Live! show in Aberdeen
Suzanne Horne (left) and Jenny Williamson are looking forward to their new venture within Harvey Nichols. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Almondine owners 'thrilled' at upcoming Harvey Nichols opening
Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub at Drummers Corner in Peterhead.
Peterhead residents invited to attend life-saving naloxone training
Leighton Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Leighton Clarkson: Barry Robson can make me a better player at Aberdeen
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The Highland Cross will go ahead as initially planned after Highland Council stepped to resolve its transport woes. Picture shows; Buses provided by Highland Council for the Highland Cross. Inverness. Supplied by Highland Council Date; 15/06/2023
Council steps in to save Highland Cross event after bus cancellation left organisers contemplating…
CUPP bubble teas
Fancy a free bubble tea? Cupp to open a new shop in Aberdeen with…
Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin.
Minister calls for urgent action on grid for Scottish wind farms
The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road at the junction with the A832.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Garve