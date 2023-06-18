£82 fall in the average price tag on a newly-marketed home in June – Rightmove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

£82 fall in the average price tag on a newly-marketed home in June – Rightmove

By Press Association
The average price tag on a home coming on the market has dipped for the first time so far this year, according to Rightmove (Steve Parsons/PA)
The average price tag on a home coming on the market has dipped for the first time so far this year, according to Rightmove (Steve Parsons/PA)

The average price tag on a home coming on the market has dipped for the first time so far this year, according to a property website.

Across Britain, average new seller asking prices recorded a fall of £82 in June, marking the first monthly decrease seen in 2023, Rightmove said.

The fall took the average asking price to £372,812.

Rightmove said it is the first price drop at this time of year since 2017.

On average over the previous 10 years, it has seen an increase of 0.6% in asking prices at this time of year.

Rightmove pointed to mortgage rate rises and stubbornly high inflation piling pressure on to already very stretched budgets.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said: “Average new seller asking prices, the first and leading indicator of new trends in the market, have dropped slightly this month, signalling that the belated spring price bounce has quickly turned into an earlier-than-usual summer slowdown.

“We expect asking prices to edge down during the second half of the year which is the normal seasonal pattern, and while we sometimes re-forecast our expectations for annual price changes at this time, current trends suggest that our original forecast of a 2% annual drop in asking prices at the end of 2023 is still valid.

“Agents report that new sellers are sitting in two camps – those who still have overoptimistic price expectations following the buoyant pandemic market, and those who have adapted to the new conditions and are coming to market with a competitive price. Sellers who price competitively are much more likely to find a suitable buyer quickly before their home appears stale, and they can often then negotiate on price on any onward purchase.”

Rightmove said that, over the past two weeks, its figures indicate no effect on demand but a modest impact on sales activity as movers navigate the latest mortgage rate rises.

The number of buyers inquiring to agents about properties for sale is 6% higher than the same two weeks in the more normal market of 2019, while the number of sales agreed during this period is 6% lower.

The next Bank of England base rate decision is due on Thursday – and Rightmove said that it remains to be seen whether an expected further increase in rates will impact the website’s figures further.

Mr Bannister added: “We expected some more twists and turns this year and we’ve had several in the last month, including stubbornly high inflation figures, surprisingly large average wage increases, and their eventual impact on mortgage interest rates and availability.

“We expect that there may be more change to come depending on this week’s inflation figures and the Bank of England base rate decision.

“It is likely to feel very frenetic for those taking out a mortgage right now, as they try to quickly lock in the best rate that they can find. Although the impact of higher mortgage rates on activity levels has been limited so far, with prospective buyers who can still afford to move appearing determined to go ahead, it remains to be seen how movers will respond to the expected further rate rises.”

Rightmove’s report also quoted the views of estate agents.

Michelle Gallagher, sales director at JDG in Lancaster, Lancashire, said: “The number of buyers has remained steady despite some of the challenges currently facing the market, though sales activity has dropped slightly.

“Sensibly priced properties are still selling well, but we’re now returning to more normal market conditions where homes are taking longer to sell, and buyers have the time and space to come back for a second viewing.

“We anticipate some more hurdles to overcome in the second half of the year, but it is not all doom and gloom – we’re working with lots of people who are motivated to move and sellers who are pricing right are still seeing a lot of success.”

Andrew Fenton, managing director at Chris Davies Estate Agents in Rhoose in the Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, said: “Although there has been some recent turbulence, I’d still class what we are seeing in the market at the moment as more normal levels of activity after the pandemic.

“We’re going through a period of transition, and some discretionary sellers in no immediate rush to move are still testing the market with a price as there is a healthy level of buyer activity.

“However, sellers who are motivated to agree a sale soon need be sensible and market their property in line with their local market conditions. While there is now more choice on the market, we still have more buyers than homes for sale, and the stand-out properties are still attracting a queue of people wanting a viewing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Thousands descended on Hazlehead Park for the triumphant return of the Aberdeen Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Fantastic way to spend the day': Thousands turn out for Aberdeen's Highland Games
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
The average price tag on a home coming on the market has dipped for the first time so far this year, according to Rightmove (Steve Parsons/PA)
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea