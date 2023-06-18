75th anniversary of Empire Windrush arrival celebrated with launch of 50p coin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
75th anniversary of Empire Windrush arrival celebrated with launch of 50p coin

By Press Association
A new Royal Mint 50p has been launched to mark 75 years since the Empre Windrush ship arrived in the UK (Royal Mint/PA)
A new Royal Mint 50p has been launched to mark 75 years since the Empre Windrush ship arrived in the UK (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint is marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival in the UK of passengers on the Empire Windrush ship with a new commemorative 50p coin.

The coin’s designer, artist Valda Jackson, was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and moved to England in 1964.

Her parents were among the generation of people invited to leave their homes in the Caribbean to work in Britain, and she later joined them at the age of five.

The coin depicts two smartly-dressed people from the Windrush generation.

Valda Jackson
Designer Valda Jackson with the commemorative 50p (Royal Mint/PA)

The design pays tribute to the many British Caribbean and Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1973, the Royal Mint said.

Ms Jackson said of the coin design: “It’s more than a celebration of one moment – it is an acknowledgement of the real, lived experience of generations of ordinary working people, and, though we may have struggled, and we still struggle in so many ways, we and our descendants are, in fact, at home.

“And this is what the image – these figures and the added Union Jack – represents.

“I am very happy to have my design selected for this coin, which honours our parents and their legacy, and which celebrates our presence, achievements, and contributions that continue to enrich our society.”

The Royal Mint said it had also worked closely with Dr Juanita Cox, a Caribbean Studies specialist at the University of London, throughout the whole process of introducing the commemorative coin.

The new 50p coin
The Royal Mint said it is committed to representing and celebrating diversity on UK coinage (Royal Mint/PA)

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint is committed to representing and celebrating diversity on UK coinage, and, as we approach the 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival in the United Kingdom, we are honoured to be marking this important anniversary in British history on an official UK 50p coin.

“Windrush has become symbolic of its passengers and today encompasses the subsequent generations who have played a pivotal role in shaping modern British culture and society since the Second World War.”

The ship’s passengers disembarked at Tilbury in Essex on June 22 1948.

The 50p commemorative coin is available on the Royal Mint’s website in a range of precious metals and finishes, with prices starting at £11.

The Mint said it is not currently able to confirm whether the coin will enter general circulation.

