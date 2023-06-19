Morrisons cuts prices of nearly 50 items as hopes mount of easing food inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Morrisons cuts prices of nearly 50 items as hopes mount of easing food inflation

By Press Association
Morrisons has slashed the prices of 47 products by more than a quarter on average (Morrisons/PA)
Morrisons has slashed the prices of 47 products by more than a quarter on average (Morrisons/PA)

Supermarket Morrisons has slashed the price of 47 products by more than a quarter on average in the latest boost to hopes that wider UK food inflation may have passed its peak.

Britain’s fifth biggest grocery chain said it was cutting price tags from Monday across all its 499 stores on items including mince, tomatoes and butter as well as cupboard staples such as squash and cereals.

Morrisons pledged to hold the latest prices for at least eight weeks.

It marks the chain’s sixth round of reductions in 2023 and will see it invest £26 million in the latest price cuts.

Shopping basket
Britons are desperate for some relief in their weekly food bills (PA)

The move provides further optimism that rampant food inflation may be finally on the decline, after Tesco boss Ken Murphy last week said there were “early signs” that it was starting to ease.

Analysis of Morrisons pricing by the PA news agency shows some of the products listed in the recent price cut round are still more expensive than they were a year ago, despite the reduction, with meat in particular more pricey.

A 250g pack of Morrisons beef mince, 5% fat, is now £2.09 from £2.35, but was £1.89 this time last year.

And 400g packs of both Morrisons wafer thin cooked chicken and thin honey cured ham are now £2.75 each down from £3.49, but were £2 a year ago.

A four-pack of Morrisons Scotch eggs now costs £2.15 down from £2.75, though it cost £2 a year ago.

Britons are desperate for some relief in their weekly food bills, with the most recent official data showing that food inflation struck 19.3% in April, dipping only slightly from March’s eye-watering 19.6% and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.

The next set of Consumer Prices Index figures are out on Wednesday and experts at Pantheon Macroeconomics are expecting food inflation to have slowed to 18.2% in May.

This is set to bring down the wider level of UK inflation to 8.5% in May from 8.7% in April, according to Pantheon’s senior UK economist Samuel Tombs.

This would still be higher than the Bank of England’s expectations, however.

Kantar’s latest grocery market data on Tuesday will also provide further insight into food prices and sales.

Tesco said on Friday last week that it has seen reductions in the price of milk, bread and pasta over the past month.

Sainsbury’s recently cut the price of its own-brand toilet paper by up to 11%, saying the cost of pulp used to make the paper had fallen for the first time in two years.

However, Tesco cautioned that it is still facing persistent increases in the commodity prices of other popular products, such as potatoes and rice, which it said fluctuate due to weather conditions and crop yields.

