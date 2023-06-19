Southern Water ‘considering bill rises of 73%’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Southern Water ‘considering bill rises of 73%’

By Press Association
Southern Water is proposing to charge customers an extra £279 a year on their bills by 2030, documents from a focus group reveal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Southern Water is proposing to charge customers an extra £279 a year on their bills by 2030, documents from a focus group reveal.

Southern Water is proposing to charge customers an extra £279 a year on their bills by 2030, documents from a focus group reveal.

Under the plans, which account for inflation, each household would have to pay on average 73% more by 2030 compared with today – a total of £759 a year.

Throughout the five years of the plan, they would have to find £959 more than if bills stayed at the same price as today.

A “least cost plan” is also being considered, which would save each household £10 by 2030 but some improvement works on reducing sewage spills, repeat flooding, climate adaptation and sewage infiltration would not be completed.

Southern Water proposed bill
The proposed changes will see Southern Water customers paying £759 a year by 2030 (Handout/PA)

In the leaflets, given to the PA new agency by a member of a focus group who wished to remain anonymous, Southern Water said its regulatory commitment is to reduce sewage spills by 25% by 2030 and 75% by 2050.

It said for this it needs to charge £30 per household, which totals £750 million.

The least cost option would save a further £3-a-year rise by 2030 – giving Southern Water £60 million – but the company would not invest in accelerating work to reduce sewage discharges from the top 30 spilling storm overflows.

Southern Water said the options are not final but part of a wider programme of research before it submits its proposals to industry regulator Ofwat in October and that the figures do not include discounts of least 45% to around 125,000 households in financial hardship.

Katy Colley, from the group Hastings Boycotts Southern Water, said: “Southern Water has had years to put their house in order and make the necessary investments from the money they collect from our bills; instead they paid out millions in dividends, executive salaries and bonuses.

“Now they want us to pay all over again for the works they should have already done. It’s a disgrace and we are certainly not going to pick up the bill for their greed.”

Ms Colley is one of a number of people across the country who are withholding their wastewater bills in protest at sewage pollution.

She said customers from eight of the 11 water companies in England and Wales have now contacted her to say they are committing to the same.

Southern Water provides water to 2.6 million customers and wastewater services to 4.6 million customers across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

In 2021, it was fined a record £90 million for what a judge called a “shocking and wholesale disregard for the environment” when it dumped billions of litres of raw sewage into the sea.

Katy Taylor, chief customer officer of Southern Water, said: “We regularly listen to the views of customers from across our region when we plan future investment in our network, and we discuss the possible impacts on bills.

“We know our communities want to see us investing to improve our environmental outcomes and to do it wisely, but we also recognise the concerns about rising payments in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.

“This is why it is important we work together with our communities, in finding the right balance.”

Cat Hobbs is the director of We Own It, a group campaigning for public ownership of the water companies.

She said that, according to a poll of more than 4,000 people commissioned by her group, 69% support public ownership, adding: “This absolute scandal makes it crystal clear that our privatised water system is broken.

“No wonder people are outraged to the point of boycott. Instead of forcing customers to pay even more, it’s time to take Southern back into public ownership.

“Shareholders the other side of the world don’t care that beaches in southern England are covered in sewage.

“We should copy Scotland – investment by publicly-owned Scottish Water is 35% higher and rivers and seas are cleaner as a result.

“Water is the stuff of life, it should be run for people not profit.”

