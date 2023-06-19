Iceland trials ‘world first’ air fryer food aisle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iceland is trialling an aisle solely devoted to food that can be cooked in an air fryer as sales continue to soar for the energy-saving ovens.

The supermarket said the aisle would operate from June 19 for a week at its large format Food Warehouse outlet in Charlton, London, and include around 287 food items that can be cooked in an air fryer.

Products include Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes, cod fillets, chicken fillets and French fries.

It comes as a survey for Iceland and energy supplier Utilita suggested 46% of Britons have either personally bought an air fryer or had someone in their household buy it for them in the last five years.

Some 44% of air fryer owners said they were using their ovens less frequently.

The poll also found 72% of consumers would like to see air fryer cooking instructions on food packaging.

Iceland has previously pledged to update cooking methods across all relevant brand packaging with energy saving instructions, involving almost 300 items to date.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, said: “We pride ourselves on knowing exactly what our customers coming through our store doors are looking for, matching their changing shopping trends with fresh ideas.

“Introducing the world’s first air fryer aisle at our Food Warehouse is another exciting example.

“As the popularity of air fryer cooking grows, this aisle will give customers easy access to products that work perfectly in this time and energy-saving cooking appliance.”

Utilita said its own research suggested that households could save £80.50 a year on average by switching from an electric cooker to an air fryer.

Archie Lasseter, head of sustainability at Utilita, said: “Behaviour change plays a role in almost two thirds of emissions reductions, which makes Iceland’s dedicated air fryer aisle extremely valuable.

“By making it quicker and easier for households to select foods that can be cooked in an air fryer, Iceland is helping us to avoid the power-hungry oven.

“At Utilita we are extremely motivated by Iceland’s efforts to help its customers use less energy, and we continue to invite other supermarkets to follow suit, using our cost to cook research.”

One Poll surveyed 2,000 UK adults between May 5-15 and Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between June 12-14.