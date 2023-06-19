Boohoo reveals plans for boardroom coup at troubled Revolution Beauty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boohoo reveals plans for boardroom coup at troubled Revolution Beauty

By Press Association
Revolution Beauty’s biggest shareholder, online fashion firm Boohoo, has called for the removal of top bosses at the troubled make-up retailer.

Boohoo – which owns a stake of around 26.6% in Revolution Beauty – said it plans to vote against the reappointment of Revolution Beauty’s chief executive Bob Holt, chairman Derek Zissman and chief financial officer Elizabeth Lake at the firm’s upcoming annual general meeting for shareholders on June 27.

It has also requested a separate general meeting to oust the three bosses and replace them with Boohoo non-executive director and former New Look chairman Alistair McGeorge as interim executive chairman and ex-Boohoo finance boss Neil Catto as chief financial officer.

Boohoo said the overhauled board should then “undertake a rigorous process” to appoint additional independent directors.

Boohoo said: “As Revolution Beauty’s biggest shareholder, Boohoo is grateful to Bob, Derek and Elizabeth for stabilising the business.

“However, as Revolution Beauty transitions to its next phase, where the focus must switch to growth, Boohoo believes a senior leadership team with the right retail, e-commerce and consumer brands experience is required to deliver shareholder value.”

Problem-hit Revolution Beauty has seen its shares suspended since September last year after auditors refused to sign off its accounts for the last financial year, which sparked an investigation into its finances.

In the heavily delayed interim results published earlier this month, the business said losses narrowed to £13.3 million in the six months to the end of August 2022 from £28.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.2% to £75.3 million, with digital wholesale revenue falling 22%, while its own web sales dropped 8%.

In the UK, revenue from stores grew 21% compared with the same period a year earlier as customers returned to bricks-and-mortar shops, the company said, as it signed a new deal with Boots and saw strong sales in Superdrug.

Boohoo first invested in Revolution Beauty in August 2022 before upping its stake in November last year.

