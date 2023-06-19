Insulating British homes would deliver £39bn boost by 2030 – Citizens Advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insulating British homes would deliver £39bn boost by 2030 – Citizens Advice

By Press Association
Citizens Advice has called for a drive to improve the energy efficiency of the homes of 31 million people to a ‘C’ rating by 2030 to cut consumers’ bills by £24bn (Philip Toscano/PA)
Citizens Advice has called for a drive to improve the energy efficiency of the homes of 31 million people to a “C” rating by 2030 to cut consumers’ bills by £24 billion.

The large-scale drive would also save the NHS £2 billion and cut new cases of childhood asthma by 650,000 while creating an economic and social boost for regions with the most inefficient housing, the charity said.

It said public and private investment in an “urgent” programme of retrofitting would tackle health inequalities, reduce household energy bills and help the UK reach its net zero targets.

A study by the advisory service found that more than 15 million homes across Great Britain are energy-inefficient.

It said 13 million of these could be upgraded to achieve a “C” Energy Performance Certificate.

Its research also suggests that upgrading homes to EPC C level would prevent 570,000 children and adults developing mental health conditions associated with cold homes.

This would reduce the number of days of school and work missed due to illness and likely reduce the number of people kept out of work due to ongoing health conditions in the long term, it argued.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “The impact of raising minimum energy standards would be profound, giving a boost to household budgets, improving people’s health, increasing energy security and helping the UK reach its net zero targets.

“This report shows that insulating our homes is about so much more than reducing energy bills. It’s a long-term solution that makes running the NHS cheaper and boosts quality of life in areas that need it most.

“The Government must make improving our draughty homes a top priority.”

