Saga says cruise business steaming ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Saga says cruise business steaming ahead

By Press Association
Saga said its ocean cruises business has seen a record launch of the new season (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)
Saga said its ocean cruises business has seen a record launch of the new season (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)

Saga, the business which specialises in serving the over-50s, has said its ocean cruise business has managed to fill around eight in 10 spots for this season and it expects to hike profits this year.

Saga told shareholders on Tuesday that its load factor is already 79%, seven percentage points ahead of last year, and only one behind the company’s target for the year.

It means that each ship is expected to earn Saga around £40 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).

But much of this will come towards the second half of the year as people prefer to travel in the later parts of summer.

The business also reported its strongest launch at this point of next season’s cruises. It has managed to fill around 34% of places for the 2024 to 2025 season, bosses told shareholders.

“Four months into the financial year, we have continued to build on the momentum in our cruise and travel operations, while making further progress in our growth agenda through the development of our newer businesses,” said chief executive Euan Sutherland.

“Year-end underlying profit is expected to be well ahead of the prior year.”

He added: “We have taken strong bookings for our ocean cruises with a load factor that is ahead of the same point in the prior year, and our river cruise and travel businesses are on track to return to profitability in line with previous guidance.”

The business said that it was planning to launch Saga Spaces in July, an online service which will allow subscribers to access social interactions, GP appointments, health advice and classes.

The business said that it is still looking to sell its insurance underwriting business in a bid to slash its debt.

Mr Sutherland said: “In insurance, market conditions, particularly in motor, continue to weigh on our group result.

“We have secured a valuable partnership with Bupa that will not only improve our current private medical offering but also open up exciting new opportunities, and we plan to launch our new pet insurance later in the year.

“Meanwhile, we are also continuing with the sale process of our insurance underwriting business.

“We are developing a series of new products in Saga Money and preparing for the July launch of Saga Spaces, our new subscription-based online platform that will offer customers social interaction and a series of online services.”

More from Press and Journal

Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead goalkeeper Sandy Wood signs on for another year at Balmoor
Ineta Dzinguviene killed her baby son at a flat in High Street, Fraserburgh.
Killer mum jailed for smothering 'defenceless' baby boy to death with clingfilm
Former Aberdeen midfielder James Maddison, left, and Leighton Clarkson.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's marquee signing Leighton Clarkson could reach the same career heights as…
Hazlehead Golf Club's Greg Ingram with the Jaffrey Cup. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup
Jess Harwood of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in…
The four hairdressers Julie Stuart, Sarah-Jane Davies, Robyn Wheeler and Yvonne Main in their new salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his energy strategy
Experts say Labour's North Sea licensing ban will have ‘minimal impact’