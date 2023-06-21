Hot UK inflation reading drags on FTSE 100 and sterling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hot UK inflation reading drags on FTSE 100 and sterling

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 suffered its third consecutive decline (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE 100 suffered its third consecutive decline (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Worries over the latest hotter-than-expected UK inflation figures dampened sentiment in the financial markets on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 suffered its third consecutive decline as lenders and housebuilders came particularly under pressure from concerns that continued higher inflation could push interest rates even higher.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded Consumer Price Index inflation was flat at 8.7% for May, failing to drop as had been widely forecast.

London’s top index moved 0.13%, or 10.13 points, lower to finish at 7,559.18.

Elsewhere in Europe, stocks were also broadly lower as worries over the UK’s high inflation combined with concerns over economic decline in Germany.

Germany’s Dax index fell by 0.54% and the Cac 40 closed down 0.45%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have continued to struggle today, after the IFO institute in Germany warned that a recession would be sharper than expected in the second half of the year, and UK core inflation unexpectedly jumped to a new 32-year high.

“The FTSE has struggled, with house builders feeling the heat from today’s UK inflation numbers, along with a sharp rise in gilt yields, as concerns about a housing market slowdown gather pace, which in turn is acting as a drag on Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey.

“The banks are also under pressure after a note from Exane Paribas warning that UK banks could face a perfect storm of higher rates hurting, rather than helping, when it comes to the outlook for loans and deposits.”

Across the Atlantic, markets opened slightly lower as caution from Europe overflowed stateside.

Meanwhile, sterling dropped after the increase in the rate of core inflation boosted gilt yields and led to expectations that interest rates could soon climb as higher as 6%.

The pound was down 0.26% to 1.272 US dollars and had dropped 0.52% to 1.162 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Halfords shares found top gear during the trading session after it forecast a return to earnings growth over the year ahead.

Nevertheless, it came as the motoring accessories firm posted a 55% tumble in pre-tax profits to £43.5 million in the year to March 31.

Shares in Halfords finished 15.9p higher at 207.6p at the end of trading.

MyProtein owner THG saw shares rise after it said it expects a rise in profits for the first half of the year due to a stronger performance by its nutrition division.

Shares closed up 4.94p at 77.84p as it also sought to address corporate governance concerns from investors.

The price of oil made steady gains despite concerns over demand from both China and Europe.

A barrel of Brent crude rose by 1.61% to 77.12 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BP, up 10.05p to 464p, CRH, up 85p to 4,194p, Shell, up 42p to 2,363p, Convatec Group, up 3.2p to 209p, and Ocado Group, up 6p to 430p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were DS Smith, down 18.4p to 290.2p, Smurfit Kappa Group, down 154p to 2,664p, Persimmon, down 49p to 1,134p, Barratt Developments, down 18.2p to 425.4p, and NatWest Group, down 9.7p to 235.6p.

