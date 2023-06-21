One in seven aged 65 and over turning to loans and credit cards, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in seven aged 65 and over turning to loans and credit cards, survey finds

By Press Association
Many elderly people are struggling financially, a survey suggests (PA)
Many elderly people are struggling financially, a survey suggests (PA)

One in seven people aged 65 and over has been turning to loans and credit cards to make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey.

The Independent Age charity said its research suggests many older people are struggling alone and racking up debt as costs escalate.

The organisation said pride was the biggest barrier to asking for financial support, with 32% citing this.

Research for the charity by Opinion Matters involved a survey of 2,000 people under the age of 65 and 1,002 aged 65 and above in May this year.

It showed that one in six (16%) of older survey respondents said they feel isolated due to their financial situation.

More than half (57%) said they would not feel comfortable asking friends or family for financial support while 9% said they are hiding debt from their family.

Around 13% said they have spent money they do not have rather than admitting to friends and family that they are struggling financially .

Veteran radio DJ Tony Blackburn, 80, who is supporting the campaign, said: “There’s a misconception that everyone in later life enjoys a financially comfortable retirement. The hidden reality is that more than two million older people in the UK live in poverty.

“That’s why I’m supporting Independent Age’s aim to improve the lives of one million older people by 2027. Living in financial hardship affects older people’s health, intensifies loneliness and reduces their quality of life – so I’m supporting Independent Age’s work to prevent and alleviate it.”

The research also found concern among young people about their futures, with 44% of people aged 18 to 64 in the UK saying financial security is their biggest concern about getting older, compared to over a quarter (27%) who said loneliness is their biggest concern.

The findings come shortly after Age UK warned a “great un-retirement” could be getting under way as rising living costs force people to change their later life plans.

The charity said it is continuing to hear from older people whose retirement aspirations “are being ruined by the impact of inflation”.

Independent Age is launching its “Hidden 2 Million” campaign on Thursday, referencing the more than two million people over 65 who it said are known to be living in poverty “with at least a further one million also experiencing financial hardship”.

John Palmer, from the charity, said: “These findings clearly show why our renewed focus on financial hardship in later life is desperately needed. Every day, we receive harrowing calls from frightened older people who are worried about their finances, but it is clear that many more are struggling alone and relying on credit cards and loans as costs continue to escalate.

“Poverty in later life was already a problem before the cost-of-living crisis, and it will continue to be a huge concern even when costs do reduce.

“We believe that no one should face financial hardship in later life. We urge all older people struggling financially to reach out to charities such as Independent Age, or friends and family where possible.”

Older people who want to check if they are eligible for certain benefits can call the Independent Age helpline free on 0800 319 6789.

