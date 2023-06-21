Arla warns of further price rises unless labour shortage addressed ‘urgently’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Arla warns of further price rises unless labour shortage addressed ‘urgently’

By Press Association
Arla said the industry labour shortage is helping to fuel food price inflation (Arla)
Arla said the industry labour shortage is helping to fuel food price inflation (Arla)

Dairy giant Arla has warned of further price rises unless the Government “urgently” addresses farming labour shortages.

The UK’s largest dairy co-operative said the industry labour shortage was fuelling food price inflation and “could well lead to a crisis in milk production, if it is not addressed as a matter of urgency”.

A survey of Arla’s farmer owners found that almost three-fifths (58%) are finding it harder to find staff compared to 2019, before the pandemic and the end of free movement of people to and from the EU.

More than a tenth of farmers (12%) said they were considering leaving dairy farming altogether because of staffing issues.

Arla has called for clearer pathways into farming via apprenticeships, as 55% of farmers polled said that few or no applicants for jobs currently had the right skills.

Paul Savage, director of agriculture for Arla, said: “The last 12 months have been incredibly challenging for our farmer owners, as events like the war in Ukraine have driven up the cost of producing milk to levels we have never seen before.

“The shortage of staff in the food and farming sector has compounded this and we are at serious risk of continued food price inflation and longer-term food security issues if we don’t tackle this now.”

Difficulties with finding staff had led farmers to increase pay by 22% on average since 2019, with 60% warning that this pressure would continue over the next 12 months, with implications for food prices.

Arla farmer Harry Davies said: “I’ve seen first-hand the problems that a shortage of staff in our industry is creating and the pressure this puts on our production costs is only going to get worse.

“We need more people coming into dairy farming with the right skills and education. A career in dairy farming is extremely rewarding with our role in feeding the nation and playing our part in reducing emissions and caring for the land around us.

“But we can’t educate people about this on our own and really need more support to help us reach schools, career advisers and other influencers to change perceptions of farming as a career of choice.”

Arla is asking for careers advisers in Job Centres and schools to be educated about the industry in order to explain to potential recruits that food and farming was now high tech, data-driven and “at the front line when it comes to sustainability”.

It has also asked for funding for transport costs for school visits to farms to allow pupils to learn about the sector.

Tess Howe, head of partnerships and membership at The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture, comments: “In a time of labour shortages, another worrying statistic we’ve uncovered is that nearly half (42%) of farmers are unwilling to take on somebody without an agricultural background.

“To tackle this, we need structures in place not only to attract new entrants, but also to help employers support people as they establish their careers.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are committed to backing our dairy industry so we can enjoy the very best of British products, grow our economy and deliver the food security that we need.

“At our first ever UK ‘Farm to Fork’ Summit at Downing Street, we recognised the importance of ensuring the industry can access the labour it needs – both on farm and across the supply chain. We want to encourage investment in the technology of the future, greater take up of farming and food sector roles, and more attractive opportunities for UK domestic workers.

“We will set out more details on how we will support farmers to access the necessary workforce in our response to the independent review into labour shortages, published in the autumn.”

