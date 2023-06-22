Premier Inn owner sees UK sales jump amid strong demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Premier Inn owner sees UK sales jump amid strong demand

By Press Association
Demand for rooms was high, especially in London (Mike Egerton/PA)
Demand for rooms was high, especially in London (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hotel bookings at Premier Inn soared between March and May, new figures from the company show.

Whitbread, which owns the hotel chain, said that its accommodation business in the UK saw sales jump 18% over the period when compared to last year.

Strong sales, particularly in London where it was able to charge more per room, came as demand was high from people travelling for both business and pleasure.

Total sales in the UK, including Whitbread’s pubs, rose 15.6% to £686.5 million. In Germany, where Premier Inn has been rapidly expanding, sales more than doubled to 53.8 million euros (£46 million).

Chief executive Dominic Paul said: “Our business is in great shape and trading well.

“Given the lack of branded supply growth and permanent decline in the independent sector, I am confident that our business model will continue to deliver as we strengthen Premier Inn’s position in the UK, unlock our potential in Germany and maximise long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Whitbread did not explain the reasons for this jump, simply that there was “strong consumer demand”.

The company added another 348 rooms to its portfolio in the UK and Ireland and plans to open a total of between 1,500 and 2,000 rooms during the current financial year.

The business said that the levels of bookings it currently has makes it confident that the first half of this financial year will be “strong”.

“The structural reduction in hotel supply, coupled with strong consumer demand, is highlighting the strengths of our differentiated business model, as evidenced by our continued strong performance,” Mr Paul said.

“Our forward booked position into the second quarter underpins our confidence in being able to deliver a strong first half result.”

“In Germany, we now have 56 hotels with 10,000 rooms open, and a further 32 hotels and 6,000 rooms in the pipeline.

“Overall market demand continued to recover during the first quarter. Our cohort of 18 more established hotels is continuing to perform in line with the market and we have been encouraged by the performance of our less mature cohorts that are starting to follow a similar trajectory.”

More from Press and Journal

The Traveller's camp has appeated at Torvean Park in Inverness
Walk for Parkinson's charity event in Inverness this weekend postponed
Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer and director Alison Sellar.
Alison Sellar: Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer dies
Premier Inn owner sees UK sales jump amid strong demand
Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their chic summer outfits
Pet Shop Boys Dream World concert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Pet Shop Boys brought East End boys and West End girls to P&J…
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Jordon Brown happy with progress of summer rebuild at Peterhead
Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Photo - SNS
Former Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock determined to make impact at Watford
After years struggling with her mental health, Emma has found the light. Image: Smile with Kelly
‘I realised I would have to be my own lifeboat’: Aberdeen fitness instructor pulls…
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship to sail in to Aberdeen. Image: Sea Cloud
Spectacular cruise ship with 28 sails to dock at Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drunken thief raided holiday lets - stealing wine, a jacket and a single boot
Pet Shop dazzled P&J Live with their Dreamworld Greatest Hits Live show
REVIEW: Pet Shop Boys will always be on Aberdeen's mind after concert of dreams…