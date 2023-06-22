Watchdog blocks merger of hearing implant firms ‘to protect patients and NHS’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog blocks merger of hearing implant firms ‘to protect patients and NHS’

By Press Association
The deal could have disadvantaged patients, the CMA said (Cochlear Americas/PA)
The competition watchdog said it was protecting customers and the NHS on Thursday as it blocked part of the planned tie-up between two hearing implant companies.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it would not allow the merger of Cochlear Limited and Oticon Medical to go ahead.

Cochlear agreed to buy Oticon Medical from Danish company Demant in April last year, paying 850 million Danish krone (£98 million) for the business.

But the CMA found that the proposed deal could lead to a “substantial lessening” in competition in bone conduction solution (BCS) products.

The combined company would control more than 90% of the UK market and new players would be unlikely to pose any major competition threat to Cochlear should the deal proceed.

This could lead to patients being faced with less choice, worse quality products or less innovation when choosing a hearing implant.

It might also increase costs for the NHS, which is the main buyer of these hearing implants in the UK.

“Our primary concern is the well-being of patients. We found that the full merger could reduce innovation and quality and potentially cost the NHS more through higher prices,” said Kip Meek, chair of the independent panel of experts conducting this investigation.

“We’re pleased to find a solution which not only addresses these competition concerns but is also less onerous than preventing the merger entirely.”

The CMA said it would not block another part of the takeover, after it investigated the cochlear implants business but found there were no competition concerns.

Cochlear can therefore still buy the Danish company’s cochlear implants unit if it wishes.

