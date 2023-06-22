Ousted Vodafone boss picks up more than £4m in pay and bonuses in 2022-23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ousted Vodafone boss picks up more than £4m in pay and bonuses in 2022-23

By Press Association
Nick Read left Vodafone on December 31 after four years as group chief executive (Alamy/PA)
Vodafone’s former boss Nick Read landed more than £4 million in salary and bonuses for the year to March, including a £904,000 annual award, despite being ousted at the end of 2022 amid poor performance and swingeing job cuts, it has been revealed.

The mobile phone giant’s annual report shows that Mr Read picked up a bumper pay package worth £3.9 million for 2022-23, which also included a £1.6 million shares award for a previous long-term bonus scheme that is due to pay out in August and a £406,000 cash award for dividends that would have been paid on those shares.

On top of this, he received £270,375 in salary for the first three months of 2023, when he remained an adviser to the board, and will be paid £732,629 in lieu of salary, plus benefits, for the remainder of his 12 months’ notice period until March next year.

Vodafone added it will pay up to £7,000 towards legal fees in connection with his departure and said he is entitled to “outplacement support” worth up to £50,000.

Mr Read left on December 31 after four years as group chief executive just weeks after unveiling an £880 million plan to slash costs and warning over job cuts and price hikes.

His replacement, former chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle, has since repeatedly admitted that the firm’s performance has “not been good enough” and last month swung the axe on 11,000 jobs across the group in a three-year cost-cutting plan.

It came as Vodafone reported a 1.3% drop in full-year earnings to a lower-than-expected 14.7 billion euros (£12.8 billion) and forecast little or no growth in earnings over the current financial year.

Ms Della Valle also unveiled a mega merger with Three UK last week that will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone network worth £15 billion.

There are more role cuts expected if the deal gets regulatory approval under plans to save more than £700 million annually within five years, although the firms insisted more jobs would ultimately be created.

Vodafone’s latest annual report also showed that Ms Della Valle was paid £3.7 million in pay and bonuses for the year to March, including three months as interim chief executive.

She was recently confirmed as permanent chief executive on an annual salary of £1.3 million from April 27, plus benefits and bonuses.

She picked up a £1.2 million annual bonus and £1.6 million in long-term share awards and cash in lieu of dividends in 2022-23.

The potential maximum she could earn in salary, long-term share awards and annual bonuses for 2023-24 is £13.3 million if all performance targets and share price goals are met in full.

She is currently also chief financial officer while they search for her replacement.

