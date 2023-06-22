Morrisons posts sales rise but inflation ‘disappointingly and stubbornly high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morrisons posts sales rise but inflation ‘disappointingly and stubbornly high’

By Press Association
Morrisons cautioned that shoppers are still facing ‘disappointingly and stubbornly high’ inflation (Ian West/PA)
The boss of Morrisons has cautioned that shoppers still face “disappointingly and stubbornly high” inflation as the supermarket saw sales tick higher.

The private equity-owned retailer reported that group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT, were up 1% over the 13 weeks to April 30.

However, total group revenues were down 0.9% to £4.5 billion for the quarter due to a decline in fuel sales.

It comes as the company, which was bought US investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in 2021, seeks to regain ground on German discount supermarket chains which picked up more customers during the cost-of-living crisis.

Morrisons price cuts
Grocery sales at Morrisons increased over the past quarter (Morrisons/PA)

Morrisons reported a slump in sales last year amid pressure on household budgets and saw rival Aldi overtake it as the UK’s fourth largest supermarket as a result, according to data from Kantar.

Nevertheless, the 1% sales increase represents a positive sales trajectory for the Bradford-based group, following 0.1% growth over the first quarter of the financial year, which had been its first quarterly sales rise for two years.

Morrisons has benefited from recent investments into pricing, which included fresh cuts to the price of 47 products earlier this week.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said the retailer has made continued progress but stressed that customers’ budgets are still under pressure.

He said: “Although we are still in the foothills of our new journey, we are making good progress in our plans to develop a broader, stronger Morrisons built on traditional values with modern methods.

“The momentum we reported in the first quarter has continued with further progress in our like-for-like sales and in our price competitiveness.

“Inflation remains disappointingly and stubbornly high which means that customers are still very much on a budget.

“Through the quarter we continued with our programme of large-scale price-cutting campaigns, complemented by quick, tactical price cuts in areas where we can see the early signs of inflation easing.”

Morrisons also held its financial guidance that earnings will be “up” at the end of the year and debt will be lower.

