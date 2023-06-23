Shares plummet in Hotel Chocolat after second profit warning in two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shares plummet in Hotel Chocolat after second profit warning in two months

By Press Association
It is the second profit warning in two months that Hotel Chocolat has issued (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shares in Hotel Chocolat plunged on Friday as the company warned on profits, which were already expected to be slender this year.

The company said it is on a mission to “reshape the business” as it tries to set itself up for growth in the future.

It is the latest profit warning, the second in just two months, from the chocolate retailer, which has been struggling with faltering business in recent years.

Easter – a key moment for any chocolate seller – saw sales “lower than expected”, the business said during its first profit warning.

The reason? It could simply not keep its shelves stocked, so customers could not buy even if they wanted to.

On Friday the business said it is making “excellent progress” in cutting costs, but that it will be slower than previously thought.

It means that even though sales are as expected, the company now expects to report a loss for the 2023 financial year.

It did not say how big this loss is expected to be.

Analysts had previously thought that the company would make a £300,000 underlying pre-tax profit. Revenues were expected to be £201.8 million.

Profits next year will also be lower than expected, it added.

Hotel Chocolat said: “As previously announced, the 2023 financial year is a transition year to reshape the business in readiness for its next stage of growth.

“While excellent progress has been achieved on cost base efficiencies, they are materialising later in the year than initially anticipated.

“As a result, although sales are in line with market expectations, the group now expects to deliver an underlying marginal loss before tax for the 2023 financial year. Cash generation remains healthy with cash at hand of £19 million and zero debt.

“For the 2024 financial year, the group expects sales and underlying profit before tax to be lower than current market expectations due to ongoing weakness in consumer sentiment and continuing inflationary pressures.”

Shares fell around 12% on Friday morning.

