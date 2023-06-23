FTSE drops further as interest rate woes continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE drops further as interest rate woes continue

By Press Association
The London skyline (Aaron Chown/PA)
The London skyline (Aaron Chown/PA)

Another lacklustre session on Friday concluded a week of consecutive daily declines for the FTSE as worries over interest rates continued to hamper London trading.

Housebuilders such as Persimmon, Barratt and Berkeley were again among the fallers as the markets predicted that UK interest rates could peak at 6.25% after the Bank of England’s larger-than-expected hike on Thursday.

The move also compounded growing concerns over a recession and potential slowdown in consumer spending.

EU and UK early economic data for June also missed expectations, pressing down on sentiment

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Disappointing EuroZone flash manufacturing and services PMI led to further selling in European equity markets which ended the week in the red after five consecutive days of falling prices.

“The FTSE 100 is trading back in negative territory year-to-date and is fast approaching its March banking crisis low as worries of a UK recession due to rapidly rising interest rates mount.”

The FTSE 100 moved 0.54%, or 40.16 points, lower to finish at 7,461.87.

Elsewhere, the German markets were also impacted by sharp slump in Siemens shares after the company pulled its full year guidance due to problems in its Spanish Gamesa operation.

Germany’s Dax index fell by 1.07% and the Cac 40 closed down 0.65%.

Across the Atlantic, the US experienced another weak opening as European trading caution spilled over.

Meanwhile in currency, traders found solace in the dollar once again during a shaky session, to the expense of sterling.

The pound was down 0.25% to 1.271 US dollars and had increased 0.39% to 1.167 euros at market close in London.

In company news, GSK was the strongest performer on the FTSE 100 after it settled a lawsuit relating to discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, which was alleged to be linked to cancer.

Shares in GSK jumped by 66.2p to 1,425.2p at the close of trading after it said an upcoming trial was cancelled – but that it does not admit liability.

Hotel Chocolat left a bitter taste for shareholders after it warned on profits for the second time in just two months.

The retailer said it is making “excellent progress” in cutting costs, but that it will be slower than previously thought and now expects to report a loss for the 2023 financial year. Shares fell 24p to 115p.

Ocado swung lower as it recoiled slightly from the surge in value it witnessed on Thursday.

The online retail business had previously shot higher over fresh speculation that it could be takeover target for technology giants such as Amazon.

Shares in Ocado were down 30.2p at 537.6p.

The price of oil continued to decline after Thursday’s steep fall, as Europe’s poor flash PMI data and recession concerns impacted sentiment over demand.

A barrel of Brent crude fell by 1.17% to 73.27 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were GSK, up 66.2p at 1,425.2p, Croda International, up 128p at 5,580p, Convatec, up 3.6p at 210.4p, BAT, up 36p at 2,625.5p, and Vodafone, up 0.77p at 72.67p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Ocado, down 30.2p at 537.6p, DS Smith, down 12.3p at 268.1p, IAG, down 6.9p at 158.95p, Persimmon, down 44.5p at 1,059p, and JD Sports, down 5.95p at 143.8p.

