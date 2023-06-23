Activists call on central banks to limit investments in new fossil fuel projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Activists call on central banks to limit investments in new fossil fuel projects

By Press Association
Activists gather for the Peoples' Forum for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation
Activists gather for the Peoples’ Forum for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation (Klima-Allianz Schweiz)

Protesters are calling on central banks to limit the flow of money going into new fossil fuel projects.

Frontline activists and climate groups from around the world are staging a coordinated action in the lead up to the Bank of International Settlement’s (BIS) annual general meeting in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

At least 400 protesters, including Greta Thunberg, are expected to march through the Swiss city on Saturday, ahead of the meeting which will be attended by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Activists gather for the Peoples’ Forum for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation (Klima-Allianz Schweiz)

Meanwhile, artistic works will be on show in the city as a tribute to 20 environment defenders from around the world who have been killed over their work to protect nature, including British journalist Dom Phillips.

Tim Ratcliffe, 42, from Stoke-on-Trent – who has joined the action with the UK Climate Bailout protest group, told the PA news agency: “The broad message is ‘End fossil finance’.

“It’s within the responsibility of the central banks and financial regulation to ensure financial stability.

Activists gather for the Peoples’ Forum for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation (Klima-Allianz Schweiz)

“But there’s no financial stability in a world that’s suffering from climate emergency and climate breakdown.

“So we’re calling on them to stop the flows of finance to new fossil fuel projects and stop the expansion of the fossil fuel industry.”

Mr Ratcliffe said there is “not enough capacity or movement strength” to fight every new fossil fuel project.

“That is why it comes down to lobbying more systematically, looking at what levers can be pulled and what’s the role of the supervisors, the regulators, the central banks and the core institutions … in the financial sector,” he added.

Around 200 of the climate campaigners have also been gathering for plenary sessions and discussions in Basel this week as part the “Peoples’ Forum for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation”.

They include grassroots activists, policy workers in NGOs and community representatives who are resisting oil and gas projects on the ground in their home countries like Colombia, Argentina, Senegal and Mozambique.

Climate activists Fernanda Herrera, from Argentina, speaks at the Peoples’ Forum for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation (Klima-Allianz Schweiz)

Among them is Aryanne de Campo, 25, from the Centre for Energy, Ecology and Development in the Philippines, who is campaigning to protect the Verde Island Passage – a marine corridor in the country teeming with biodiversity.

It comes after a tanker carrying 800,000 litres of industrial oil capsized close to the strait earlier this year.

Fears of further spills and disruption to local fishing have been prompted by Shell’s plans to build a liquid natural gas import terminal in nearby Batangas City, which is being financed by HSBC, Barclays and Standard Chartered.

Ms de Campo told PA: “Communities have lived and flourished on the Verde Island Passage for centuries but the actions of oil and gas companies, and the banks that finance them, have undermined their livelihood, harmed their health and polluted the precious habitats that exist there.

Artists prepare works in tribute to environmental defenders who have been killed over their work (Klima-Allianz Schweiz)

“I am coming to Basel to tell the banks and the world that some things are too precious to be bought.”

A spokesperson for the BIS said representatives met with the People’s Forum for Climate Justice and Financial Regulation on Tuesday and acknowledged their concerns.

They said: “While direct policy action to address climate change is a matter for legislators and governments and the BIS has no direct role to influence climate change, its members are taking a range of actions within their mandates to mitigate financial stability risks and raise awareness of the need to manage the transition in an orderly way.”

They added that BIS decisions on setting standards have “no legal force but members are expected to implement them”, and that it works to “mitigate risks to the global banking system, including from climate change, to ensure financial stability”.

