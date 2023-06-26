Stubbornly high inflation ‘could pave way for state pension boost next year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Stubbornly high inflation ‘could pave way for state pension boost next year’

By Press Association
Under the triple lock, the state pension is uprated in April by inflation, wages or 2.5%, whichever is higher (PA)
Stubbornly high inflation could pave the way for another bumper state pension boost next year, if the “triple lock” is maintained, according to a finance expert.

September’s inflation figure is used to help calculate the triple lock, and projections indicate that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation could still be sitting at around 7% this autumn.

Under the triple lock, the state pension is uprated in April by inflation, wages or 2.5%, whichever is higher.

Alice Guy, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor, said that if inflation is around 7% in September and the state pension is subsequently increased by 7%, this could potentially take the new state pension from around £10,600 per year to around £11,342.

The triple lock was previously temporarily suspended due to distortions in wage growth created by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic; however it was later reinstated and in April this year pensioners received a 10.1% increase.

Ms Guy said: “Pensioners could be due another bumper state pension hike next year, with inflation proving a much tougher nut to crack than the Bank of England hoped.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

“Their May forecast predicts inflation will fall slightly from its current rate of 8.7% to 7% in September, the key date for deciding the state pension for next year.

“The state pension forms the backbone of most people’s pension income and a rise in the state pension will be a lifeline to many people on the breadline.”

Ms Guy added: “Pensioners are one of the most vulnerable groups to rising prices as they have limited options to boost their income. If you have an elderly relative who’s struggling on a low income, then it’s worth checking if they’re entitled to any benefits like pension credit.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “As is the usual process, the Secretary of State will conduct his statutory annual review of benefits and state pensions in the autumn, using the most recent prices and earnings indices available.”

