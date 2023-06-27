Wise sees profits soar amid customer boost and rising interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Wise sees profits soar amid customer boost and rising interest rates

By Press Association
Money transfer firm Wise has unveiled soaring annual profits thanks to surging active customers and as higher interest rates boosted its income (Alamy/PA)
Money transfer firm Wise has unveiled soaring annual profits thanks to surging active customers and as higher interest rates boosted its income.

The group reported a 234% rise in pre-tax profits to £146.5 million for the year to March 31, up from £43.9 million the previous year.

Underlying earnings leapt 97% higher to £238.6 million.

It notched up a 34% jump in active customers to 10 million after attracting 4.5 million new customers, and saw them move £105 billion across borders internationally, up 37% year on year.

The group said a 73% rise in income to £964.2 million was boosted by higher interest rates as central banks worldwide pushed the button on increases to try and curb sky-high inflation.

Wise said its net interest income raced higher to £118.1 million, against a loss of £2.8 million the previous year.

The group predicted a further rise in active customers over the year ahead, which it said will help provide a further fillip, but warned that income growth will slow.

Co-founder and chief executive Kristo Kaarmann cheered an “exceptional set of financials” thanks to “continued momentum in customer growth combined with some specific tailwinds from interest”.

“We expect this customer growth to lead our growth in the future,” he added.

Outgoing chief financial officer Matt Briers said income growth will ease back to between 28% and 33% after the “unusual trends” seen in the last financial year.

He said: “As we pass through 2023-2024, it will be important to keep in view that we will be
lapping some unusual trends from 2022-2023.

“This includes an exceptional level of volume growth in the first half of 2022-2023 and strong interest income growth in the second half.”

The results come as the group is searching for a replacement for Mr Briers after he recently announced plans to step down by next March to focus on recovering from a bike accident last year.

Mr Briers, who has has held the role for nearly eight years, returned to work last May after the accident in February 2022.

He said he now wants to concentrate on making a “full recovery”.

Mr Kaarman is also preparing to take a three-month sabbatical to spend time with his family and look after his newborn son.

He will take the leave from September to December this year, during which Wise’s chief technology officer, Harsh Sinha, will step into his shoes.

