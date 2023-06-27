Hospital consultants to take industrial action in pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hospital consultants to take industrial action in pay row

By Press Association
Hospital consultants in England will take industrial action on July 20 and 21 (Jeff Moore/PA)
Hospital consultants in England will take industrial action on July 20 and 21 (Jeff Moore/PA)

Hospital consultants in England are set to take industrial action next month after voting heavily in favour in a dispute over pay.

More than 24,000 members of the British Medical Association (BMA) backed industrial action by 86% on a turnout of 71%, well above the legal threshold of 50%.

The BMA said that unless the government makes a “credible offer” which can be put to its members, they will take part in industrial action on July 20 and 21 – just days after junior doctors in England are due to strike for five days over pay.

The BMA said take-home pay for consultants in England has fallen by 35% since 2008/2009.

The consultants’ industrial action will take the form of Christmas Day cover, meaning that most routine and elective services will be cancelled but full emergency cover will remain in place.

The BMA said it announced its planned dates for industrial action six weeks before the potential action so that consultants and their colleagues were able to put in early plans to manage patient lists and prioritise urgent patient care in the event of a successful ballot.

Dr Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chair, said: “We know consultants don’t take the decision around industrial action lightly, but this vote shows how furious they are at being repeatedly devalued by Government. Consultants are not worth a third less than we were 15 years ago and have had enough.

“Consultants don’t want to have to take industrial action, but have been left with no option in the face of a Government that continues to cut our pay year after year. However, it is not too late to avert strike action and the Government simply needs to come back to us with a credible offer that we can put to our members.

“We are simply asking for fairness to ensure that there is a pay settlement that begins to reverse the real-terms pay decline that we have suffered and a commitment to fully reform the pay review process to ensure that it can make truly independent recommendations in the future that take into account historical losses so that we don’t find ourselves in this situation again.

“But if they refuse, it is with a heavy heart that we will take action next month. We will prioritise patient safety and continue to provide emergency care, in-keeping with the level of services available on Christmas Day.”

It comes just hours after the threat of more strikes by nurses ended because a ballot on further industrial action failed to meet the legal threshold.

The Royal College of Nursing said 84% of its members who voted backed more strikes.

But only 43% took part in the ballot, so it failed to reach the legal threshold of 50% required by the 2016 Trade Union Act.

Dr Sharma added: “Consultants are the NHS’s most experienced, highly-skilled clinicians, and are responsible not just for providing specialist care to patients, but also leading entire services and training the doctors of the future.

“The Government can and must fix consultant pay now and for the future. Failure to do so will lead consultants to leave the NHS and the country, or towards retirement before their time.

“The loss of this expertise would be devastating for services, patients and the future of the NHS.”

News of the consultants’ ballot result emerged just hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted health chiefs in Downing Street to discuss the NHS workforce plan, due to be published later this week.

Representatives from NHS England, NHS Providers and the royal colleges, including the RCN’s Pat Cullen, were among those who attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was a “positive meeting” but issues around pay were not covered during the talks.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We hugely value the work of NHS consultants and it is disappointing the BMA consultants have voted to take strike action. Consultants received a 4.5% pay uplift last financial year, increasing average earnings to around £128,000, and they will benefit from generous changes to pension taxation announced at budget.

“Strikes are hugely disruptive for patients and put pressure on other NHS staff. We’ve been engaging with the BMA consultants committee on their concerns already and stand ready to open talks again – we urge them to come to the negotiating table rather than proceeding with their proposed strike dates.

“We urge the BMA to carefully consider the likely impact of any action on patients.”

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by John Ross. father and son to climb Ben Nevis in memory of father's brother Picture shows; Sean Redmond and son. unknown. Supplied by Heart Research UK Date; Unknown
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A stalking victim left unnerved after a man he'd been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home at night has blasted his tormentor's punishment. Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home in a bid to alarm him as part of a long-running dispute. The 29-year-old father was caught carrying out his intimidating drive-pasts by his victim's doorbell security camera and due to 'previous animosity between the parties' police were called. Inglis admitted a stalking charge and was fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. That's a sentence his victim blasted as 'obviously not fitting' for what his family was put through Picture shows; Leigh Inglis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love
Martin Scott training at Ross County in June 2008. Image: DC Thomson
Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott grateful for early learning period at Ross County
Damaged and broken gravestones have been an issue in Tomnahurich cemetery for many years (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Mike Edwards: Current state of once great Inverness cemetery is unforgivable
DeltaTek founder and chief executive Tristam Horn at the company's new HQ. Image: think PR
Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen