Fashion brands must stop moving suppliers to cut costs – sustainability expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fashion brands must stop moving suppliers to cut costs – sustainability expert

By Press Association
Fashion brands must build relationships with their manufacturers, instead of switching to save costs (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Fashion brands must build relationships with their manufacturers, instead of switching to save costs (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fashion brands have been urged not to switch businesses and manufacturers in their supply chains for cheaper options as the industry faces increasing pressure to introduce sustainable practices.

Dr Hakan Karaosman, professor at Cardiff University and chair of the Union of Concerned Researchers in Fashion (UCRF), said he has been researching three-tier supply chains in the fashion industry.

Speaking at the Global Fashion Summit on Monday, he told industry leaders and policymakers: “I’m not going to give you sugar-coated answers but I will give you the honest truth.

“There are some problems in our industry that we need to talk about urgently.”

Dr Karaosman said he is seeing brands dropping suppliers to reduce costs, which can force manufacturers, often in developing countries, to cut corners on sustainability and safety in order to compete.

“At investor level, fashion supply chains are all about profits,” he said.

“When I speak with suppliers across multiple tiers and multiple chains, I see brands switch their suppliers based on those reductions. So please don’t abandon your suppliers because you find someone cheaper.”

It comes after major brands like H&M, Next, Primark and Zara owner Inditex were accused of unfair practises toward Bangladesh clothing suppliers earlier this year.

The report from Aberdeen University and the advocacy group Transform Trade found that brands were allegedly paying for items below the cost of production while nearly one in five factories struggled to pay their workers the Bangladeshi minimum wage of £2.30 a day.

Dr Karaosman told the summit in Copenhagen that brands must collaborate more with their supply chains and garment manufacturers to find sustainable solutions on the ground.

“Top-down governance structures and exclusive decision making are a disastrous recipe for all of us,” he said. “We need to understand plural voices and their representation in decision making.”

Dr Karaosman said suppliers often have effective solutions on issues like water usage and waste but are often ignored by brands, which can be detached from manufacturers.

“We need to ensure emotional attachments between brands and their workers,” he said.

“Supply chain workers are often ignored and not listened to. Even though auditors ask questions, supply chain workers are scared because they’re not understood.

“We need to go out into the field to understand the context and have conversations based on trust – not based on punishment or fear.”

Michael Bride, senior vice president of corporate responsibility, global affairs at Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH later argued that “local governance is absolutely crucial” when it comes to labour rights in supply chains.

Mr Bride told the conference that PVH brands source from 42 other countries.

“From my perspective, we are guests in those producer countries,” he said. “We don’t get to go in and run the roads, and so I think you have to have folks at the table.

“I think if you’re going to have an authentic brand and speak to today’s consumer, I don’t think you want to position yourself as a colonialist brand.

“I think you want to position yourself as being a stakeholder capitalist brand that’s integrated in different parts of the society where you touch, including in those production companies.”

Mr Bride previously worked for the Bangladesh Accord – a legally binding treaty between more than 200 garment brands and global trade unions after the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory claimed the lives of more than 1,000 workers in the country in 2013.

He said that those working on the accord found around 165,000 safety violations in more than 2,000 factories representing 220 brands when inspections began in response to the disaster.

But he said only two violations have led to legal dispute settlements outside the local area because local governance was involved in finding solutions to the safety issues.

“The decision-making takes longer but the decision-making is better with local governance and local people at the table,” he said.

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by John Ross. father and son to climb Ben Nevis in memory of father's brother Picture shows; Sean Redmond and son. unknown. Supplied by Heart Research UK Date; Unknown
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marshall set a fire, hounded his exes and carried a knife Picture shows; James Marshall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/06/2023
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A stalking victim left unnerved after a man he'd been involved in a financial fallout with repeatedly drove past his home at night has blasted his tormentor's punishment. Leigh Inglis intimidated his victim by repeatedly driving past his Portlethen family home in a bid to alarm him as part of a long-running dispute. The 29-year-old father was caught carrying out his intimidating drive-pasts by his victim's doorbell security camera and due to 'previous animosity between the parties' police were called. Inglis admitted a stalking charge and was fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. That's a sentence his victim blasted as 'obviously not fitting' for what his family was put through Picture shows; Leigh Inglis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Sandy Wilson and Gemma Russell found love in their Bridge of Don housing estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love
Martin Scott training at Ross County in June 2008. Image: DC Thomson
Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott grateful for early learning period at Ross County
Damaged and broken gravestones have been an issue in Tomnahurich cemetery for many years (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Mike Edwards: Current state of once great Inverness cemetery is unforgivable
DeltaTek founder and chief executive Tristam Horn at the company's new HQ. Image: think PR
Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen