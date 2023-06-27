Jump in complex scam cases seen by Financial Ombudsman Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Jump in complex scam cases seen by Financial Ombudsman Service

By Press Association
The Financial Ombudsman Service receives hundreds of complaints a week from victims of fraud and scams (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Financial Ombudsman Service receives hundreds of complaints a week from victims of fraud and scams (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More complaints about scams are being taken to the Financial Ombudsman Service and there are also signs that fraudsters’ tactics are becoming more complex.

The service, which can be asked by consumers to step in if they cannot reach an agreement with a financial firm, said that in the 2022/23 financial year, it received 21,918 fraud and scam complaints, up by nearly a fifth (19%) compared with the 18,450 complaints it received in 2021/22.

Around half of the latest fraud complaints (10,985) were about authorised push payment (APP) scams. This is a 17% increase from the 9,370 APP scam complaints received in 2021/22.

APP scams happen when someone is tricked into sending money to a fraudster.

The ombudsman service said it has been dealing with a higher proportion of complex scam complaints, with some involving investments or cryptocurrency.

It is seeing increasing numbers of complaints which contain the features of more than one scam.

For example, someone may be duped by a romance scammer who then persuades them to invest in cryptocurrency schemes which do not exist.

Or someone may attempt to pay for goods which do not exist and then receive a phone call from scammers impersonating their bank who persuades them to make multiple payments by claiming their payment attempts have been unsuccessful.

Pat Hurley, ombudsman director at the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: “Fraud is not just a financial crime – it can have a profound emotional impact too. We continue to receive hundreds of complaints a week from victims of fraud and scams.

“We are beginning to see more hybrid scams compared to a year ago. Fraudsters are always trying to stay ahead of the game by evolving their methods of scamming consumers and people should be extra vigilant.

“The Financial Ombudsman Service is free for consumers and, if you think you have been treated unfairly by your bank, you should complain to the business first and then get in contact with our service, and we’ll see if we can help.”

The uphold rate for fraud continues to remain higher than the FOS’s average for all financial products and services, which is 35%.

The uphold rate for all fraud and scams, including APP scams, chip and pin fraud, ID theft and disputed transactions, is 45%. The uphold rate for APP scams is higher, at 54%.

The ombudsman service also said it is receiving more complaints where the financial provider has not signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code, which many banks and building societies are signed up to.

The code provides additional protection for consumers, as banks should generally reimburse their customers unless there are exceptional circumstances.

