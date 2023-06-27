Breathing on smartphone to determine healthy diet is the future – Deliveroo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Breathing on smartphone to determine healthy diet is the future – Deliveroo

By Press Association
People’s diets will be bespoke to their individual nutritional needs by 2040, according to a report for Deliveroo (Eggmedia PR/PA)
People’s diets will be bespoke to their individual nutritional needs by 2040, according to a report for Deliveroo (Eggmedia PR/PA)

Breathing on your smartphone to help determine a healthy diet, and virtually tasting your takeaway before ordering, is the future of food delivery, according to a report.

Consumers should expect personal devices to be enabled with “BreathTech”, allowing “a deep level of insight” into the foods you should be eating to provide optimal health and well-being, a report commissioned by delivery brand Deliveroo suggests.

The Snack to the Future report, a look at how innovation in food, science and technology could shape how we eat by 2040, also predicts “hyper-personalised” diets which are “fully bespoke to your individual nutritional needs” will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

It suggests a life-long AI “buddy” will help automate and tailor what you are eating based on preferences and needs at any given time.

Snack to the Future 2040 report
Innovations in food, science and technology could shape how we eat by 2040 according to a report by Deliveroo (Eggmedia PR/PA)

Predicted trends include “edible beauty” products such as anti-ageing ice cream and the chance to dine from hormone-balancing and dopamine-driving menus.

Virtual reality dinner parties will allow consumers to create their dream dinner parties, which could involve eating with celebrities, royals and late loved ones at a favourite holiday destination, or recreating food moments from a film scene, the report predicts.

Virtual and augmented reality could further be used to trick consumers who are not keen on eating vegetables or other healthy food into thinking they are eating chocolate or sweets instead.

But counter to this, experts suggest “restorative restaurants” will move towards removing outside distractions by banning personal devices, alongside a rise in silent dining and only offering tables for one to encourage mindful eating.

Meanwhile, alternative staples to corn or maize such as amaranth, fonio, sorghum, teff, khorasan, einkorn and emmer are all predicted to be mainstream in 2040.

And an increasing demand for alcohol alternatives could see a rise in the popularity of “wine” cordials, which mimic the taste and flavour profile of real wine.

Deliveroo chief executive Will Shu said: “As we look towards the next decade and beyond, Deliveroo will continue to create exciting new innovations in food delivery, build new and better consumer experiences and take Deliveroo beyond functionality and convenience to really capture the passion and emotion of food.”

