Contingency plans being drawn up for possible collapse of Thames Water – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Contingency plans being drawn up for possible collapse of Thames Water – reports

By Press Association
The Government is reportedly drawing up contingency plans for the emergency nationalisation of Thames Water as concerns grow over the utility company’s mammoth £14bn debt pile (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government is reportedly drawing up contingency plans for the emergency nationalisation of Thames Water as concerns grow over the utility company’s mammoth £14bn debt pile (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government is reportedly drawing up contingency plans for the emergency nationalisation of Thames Water as concerns grow over its mammoth £14 billion debt pile.

Ministers are said to be in talks about the possibility of temporarily bringing the utility company back into public hands under a so-called special administration regime (SAR).

The discussions are understood to be taking place between water regulator Ofwat, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Treasury, but the plans are at a very early stage and may not need to be put in place.

It comes after Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley stepped down with immediate effect on Tuesday amid mounting worries over the financial stability of the firm.

Thames Water is the UK’s biggest water supplier and provides water services for 15 million people in London and the South East.

The firm is now reportedly racing to raise £1 billion from investors to shore up its finances, with AlixPartners said to be advising the firm on turnaround plans.

Thames Water – owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds – has come under pressure in recent years over its poor performance in tackling leaks and sewage contamination, while facing criticism for handing out big rewards to top bosses and shareholders.

Sarah Bentley quits Thames Water
Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley stepped down on Tuesday amid mounting concern over the financial stability of the company (Thames Water/PA)

Ms Bentley, who was appointed in 2020, said in May that she would give up her bonus after the company’s environmental and customer performance suffered.

But even after giving up the bonus, the chief executive managed to double her pay, raking in £1.5 million.

On announcing her departure, she said: “The foundations of the turnaround that we have laid position the company for future success to improve service for customers and environmental performance.”

Ofwat, the Treasury and Defra were not immediately available for comment.

Speaking to Sky News, children’s minister Claire Coutinho declined to comment directly on the reported plans to prepare for the possible collapse of Thames Water.

She said: “I certainly think there are water companies like Thames Water which are in difficult positions, but I think our position as Government is to make sure that we have the right policies in place to see consumers protected but also that we’re dealing with things which are really important to the country, like dealing with the sewage leaks.”

Thames Water’s owners last year invested £500 million in the firm – the first injection of equity into the group since privatisation.

They pledged a further £1 billion, subject to conditions, and warned that “further shareholder support may be required”.

The group’s shareholders include Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, UK private pension fund the Universities Superannuation Scheme, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority subsidiary Infinity Investments.

Ofwat warned last December over the financial resilience of Thames Water, as well as Yorkshire Water, SES Water and Portsmouth Water.

More from Press and Journal

The Government is reportedly drawing up contingency plans for the emergency nationalisation of Thames Water as concerns grow over the utility company’s mammoth £14bn debt pile (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mazda MX-5 delivers real driver rewards
John Skinner from Parkhead Farm near Maryculter with his ostriches. Ostrich eggs have been stolen from the farm and John is worried that the ostriches by attack and possibly kill one of the thieves.Pictures Simon Walton
Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor
Diane with her husband, Ali: married for 34 years
Diane McKechnie: I'm an unpaid carer - the Scottish Government doesn't value us or…
Ross County Girls and Women FC under-16s.
Ross County Girls and Women FC looking for players after announcing plans to launch…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: 20 Marcus Goodall, left, celebrates scoring for Buckie with Joe McCabe Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart pleased as Buckie earn friendly victory against Peterhead
Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott and assistant Steven Craig. Image: Thomas Brown/Gala Fairydean Rovers
Ross County's 2010 Hampden heroes Martin Scott and Steven Craig have new goals at…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands at the door of 10 Downing Street - the numbers stuck to the door spell out 'London Tech Week' in binary code (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Can we get a software update for our malfunctioning robot PM?
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 6th July '18 Drakies House and grounds in the Drakies area of Inverness for where a planning application has being submitted for the building of new houses.
Congestion and road safety concerns rear their head once again as councillors discuss controversial…
CR0034770 Locator of Marischal College, Aberdeen. Drone / DJI Mini 2. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/04/2022
Aberdeen expected to gain tax-breaks in new investment zone as decision day approaches
Mohsin Rashid, chief executive of fintech firm Zipzero, and One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.
Cost-of-living fintech firm chooses Aberdeen over London