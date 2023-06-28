Boohoo blasts Revolution Beauty after it defies shareholder vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Boohoo blasts Revolution Beauty after it defies shareholder vote

By Press Association
Boohoo has hit out at Revolution Beauty after it defied a shareholder vote (PA)
Boohoo has hit out at Revolution Beauty after it defied a shareholder vote (PA)

Boohoo has accused Revolution Beauty of behaving inappropriately after it defied a shareholder vote at an eventful annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

The spat between the two retailers intensified as Revolution Beauty’s shares surged more than 50%, after a suspension on trading in place since September was lifted.

Fashion retailer Boohoo, which owns a 26.6% stake in the beauty brand, attempted to oust its bosses at the AGM by voting against the re-appointment of three senior directors to the board.

Votes against the re-elections secured more than 73%, but remaining independent director Jeremy Schwartz opted to defy the vote and reinstall the team afterwards.

It means Bob Holt remains as chief executive, Elizabeth Lake as finance chief, and Derek Zissman as chairman.

Mr Schwartz said his decisions were “not taken lightly” but that he acted to restore Revolution Beauty’s shares to the AIM stock exchange, which have been suspended from trading since last year following an auditing probe.

But Boohoo blasted the move as “self-serving”, voicing “serious concerns” over the group’s conduct following the AGM.

“Boohoo fails to see how such a board can claim to be acting in the best interests of shareholders, and is instead self-serving, as demonstrated by its actions over the last 24 hours.

“This will likely result in significant remuneration and share awards for members of a self-elected board at the lifting of the suspension of trading in its shares, which Boohoo was pleased to hear is imminent.”

After Revolution Beauty’s shares resumed trading on Wednesday morning, its share price rocketed by more than 50%.

Its senior management team were subsequently granted share options to “reward them for the hard work done” and for improving the group’s sales, it said.

Boohoo said it wants the company to reconvene to honour the shareholder vote and appoint its own directors to the board, and “not to resort to further attempts to obstruct shareholders”.

It is understood the retailer is also appealing to the AIM stock market and the financial regulator following the AGM events.

Another shareholder meeting is due to be held later in the summer.

More from Press and Journal

Elgin Town Centre on September 23, 1969. "Though the High Street with St. Giles Church at its centre, is Elgin's main shopping thoroughfare. Inevitably, with the city's increasing importance, there is an outspread of commercial activity in adjacent streets." Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: Elgin's charming town centre in the 1960s and 1970s
Police car parked across Catto Drive in Peterhead.
Woman, 58, dead and man arrested after Peterhead police incident
Graeme Shinnie has signed a three-year deal with Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Graeme Shinnie returns home after completing move to Aberdeen
Boohoo has hit out at Revolution Beauty after it defied a shareholder vote (PA)
Mazda MX-5 delivers real driver rewards
John Skinner from Parkhead Farm near Maryculter with his ostriches. Ostrich eggs have been stolen from the farm and John is worried that the ostriches by attack and possibly kill one of the thieves.Pictures Simon Walton
Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor
Diane with her husband, Ali: married for 34 years
Diane McKechnie: I'm an unpaid carer - the Scottish Government doesn't value us or…
Ross County Girls and Women FC under-16s.
Ross County Girls and Women FC looking for players after announcing plans to launch…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: 20 Marcus Goodall, left, celebrates scoring for Buckie with Joe McCabe Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart pleased as Buckie earn friendly victory against Peterhead
Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott and assistant Steven Craig. Image: Thomas Brown/Gala Fairydean Rovers
Ross County's 2010 Hampden heroes Martin Scott and Steven Craig have new goals at…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands at the door of 10 Downing Street - the numbers stuck to the door spell out 'London Tech Week' in binary code (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Can we get a software update for our malfunctioning robot PM?