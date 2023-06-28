Watchdog launches BT inquiry after 999 call disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Watchdog launches BT inquiry after 999 call disruption

By Press Association
The communications watchdog has launched an investigation into BT after technical faults hampered the 999 emergency call service on Sunday.

Ofcom said it will look into the incident to determine whether the telecoms giant failed to comply with its regulatory duties.

Emergency calls in some areas of the UK were hit by outages from around 8.30am, which prevented the calls from connecting to an operator.

The BT Telecom Tower in London
Technical faults at BT hindered the 999 service on Sunday (Alamy/PA)

BT, which manages the 999 phone network, switched to a back-up system at around 10am but some services continued to report delays in calls being received.

The Metropolitan Police said the back-up system was not as effective at locating callers.

BT apologised “sincerely” for the UK-wide disruption and said the issues were resolved by Monday evening.

Under Ofcom’s rules, BT and other network providers must take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of the call services they offer.

They must also do what they can to prevent and prepare for systems breaking down or technical faults.

“Where there is an adverse effect on the network or service, the provider must take appropriate and proportionate measures to remedy or mitigate that effect”, Ofcom said.

“Our investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the incident and examine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that BT has failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.”

BT said it is undertaking its own investigation into the incident alongside Ofcom’s probe.

A spokesman for BT Group said: “We’re nearing the end of a full, internal investigation and expect to share the findings with Government, the emergency services and Ofcom (with whom we are in regular contact) by Thursday.

“This will examine the technical aspects of what triggered Sunday’s incident, the process of moving over to the back-up system, and the timings of communications to the emergency services, Ofcom and Government.

“In the interests of transparency, we will share the key findings publicly at the same time, subject to the removal of any information that remains confidential for critical national infrastructure.”

