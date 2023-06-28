European markets shake off hawkish comments from central banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

European markets shake off hawkish comments from central banks

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 Index moved higher on Wednesday (PA)
The FTSE 100 Index moved higher on Wednesday (PA)

London stocks shrugged off concerns about further interest rate hikes and a softer performance on Wall Street.

Gains by software firm Sage and financial stocks helped to buoy the FTSE to a second positive trading session.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.52%, or 39.03 points, higher to finish at 7,500.49.

It came despite hawkish comments from central bank bosses at a European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, which saw Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell admit that more hikes were coming but that the US could avert a downturn.

The Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey, meanwhile, said the UK central bank had to make a “strong move” last week in the face of concerns regarding persistent inflation.

The other major European markets remained positive in the face of the economic backdrop.

Germany’s Dax index increased by 0.64% while the Cac 40 closed up 0.98%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “Having stopped the rot yesterday, ending a six-day losing streak, European markets have pushed on today with another positive session, although basic resources have underperformed, due to lower copper and oil prices.”

Stateside, the main markets opening marginally lower after Tuesday’s gains gave way to modest profit-taking from investors, while tech shares were also broadly on the back foot.

Meanwhile, sterling slid against the strong dollar, as US traders prepared for further interest rate hikes.

The pound was down 0.83% to 1.264 US dollars and had decreased 0.39% to 1.158 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Ocado shares drifted again on Wednesday after the volatile stock was impacted by increased speculation that Amazon would not table a takeover bid for the company.

The online retail firm had been buoyed by reports late last week that Amazon could seek to buy the business, but shares have slipped back in recent sessions as scepticism has grown among analysts and traders.

Shares were 28p lower at 529.8p at the close of trading.

Revolution Beauty shares surged after they were restored in London following a nine-month suspension.

It came despite the spat between the make-up business and fashion firm Boohoo intensifying further after Revolution defied a shareholder vote against bosses from Tuesday’s annual general meeting.

Revolution shares climbed 5.5p higher to 24.5p.

Handbag maker Mulberry dropped in value in the face of a profits slump after higher costs impacted the fashion business.

Pre-tax profits tumbled to £13.2 million in the year to April 1, down from £21.3 million the previous year, the company told investors. Shares closed 22p lower at 230p as a result.

The price of oil edged back due to the stronger US dollar and concerns over weakening demand.

A barrel of Brent crude fell by 0.18% to 73.57 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Sage, up 44.6p to 918p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 24.8p to 663.6p, Pershing Square, up 78p to 2,802p, Ashtead, up 144p to 5,484p, and CRH, up 112p to 4,315p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 28p to 529.8p, Admiral Group, down 71p to 2,067p, Anglo American, down 42.5p to 2,237.5p, Reckitt, down 96p to 5,920p, and Antofagasta, down 23.5p to 1,459.5p.

More from Press and Journal

Corran ferry
Corran Ferry cancelled due to a 'technical issue'
Morvern Medical Practice in Oban. Image: Google Maps.
Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Banff court story Picture shows; Katie Lynch and neglected dog Dexter.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/SSPCA Date; Unknown
Woman let dog fall into 'skeletal state' after bad break-up
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end
College manager Donna Booth is delighted at the council approval. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A much-needed resource for Inverness and the Highlands': Discovery College gets go-ahead to open…
Skye's Ross Gordon and Calum Grant (Kingussie) challenge for the ball in a MacTavish Cup match at The Dell.
Shinty: Blow for Kingussie as defender Calum Grant heads Down Under
Arranging childcare and activities to keep kids occupied over the summer holidays takes a lot of effort (Image: Oksana Shufrych/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Cost and stress of summer holiday childcare is unsustainable for parents
Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes snap up defenders as boss Ross Jack reshapes for next season
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Peterhead 16 David Wilson Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Wilson happy to be back in Peterhead fold
Hey Duggee!
A-woof! Hey Duggee brings his clubhouse to Aberdeen and Inverness to thrill wee fans