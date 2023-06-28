Crown Estate to pay Treasury more than £400m after offshore wind boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Crown Estate to pay Treasury more than £400m after offshore wind boost

By Press Association
There are enough offshore wind turbines on Crown Estate land to power 11 million homes (Ben Birchall/PA)
There are enough offshore wind turbines on Crown Estate land to power 11 million homes (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Crown Estate is to pay even more money to the Treasury after benefiting from a massive licensing round for offshore wind power last year.

The company, which owns the seabed around the UK, said it made £442.6 million in net revenue profit in the year to the end of March, money that will go to help the public finances.

The sum was nearly £130 million more than the year before, mainly due to the fees that companies pay to be allowed to build wind farms off the coast.

Chief executive Dan Labbad said: “Our enhanced revenue from the Round 4 offshore wind leasing programme reflects the immense amount of groundbreaking work we have undertaken over the past two decades, working in partnership across many sectors, to create a world-leading offshore wind market.

“We are now focused on how we continue to maintain the UK’s position as a global leader, including supporting other technologies, the supply chain, skills and jobs, all of which are vital to a net zero and energy secure future.”

In January, the Crown Estate signed new agreements for six offshore wind farms which will be able to power around seven million homes at their peak.

This will contribute around £1 billion per year to the Crown Estate, and adds to the UK’s rapidly growing offshore wind industry.

There is currently around 10.8 gigawatts of offshore wind power installed in Crown Estate waters, enough for around 11 million homes, and more is being built all the time.

Last year the value of the Crown Estate’s marine portfolio, which mainly consists of offshore wind farms, reached £5.7 billion, an increase of 14% from the year before.

It is still not quite as valuable as the company’s portfolio of London real estate, which decreased in value by 6.5% to £7.2 billion during the year. But wind power is becoming an increasingly big part of the company’s portfolio.

Mr Labbad added: “We are also laying the foundations for our long-term impact by seeking to address areas of national interest such as nature recovery, economic renewal and regeneration, the future of sustainable agriculture, and helping to secure London’s position as a world-class city.

“While we have set out an ambitious strategy, we are not complacent about the challenges ahead.

“By working in partnership and remaining steadfast in our commitment to deliver, we are confident the Crown Estate can continue to enhance its contribution for the benefit of the nation, its finances and its future.”

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers summer-signing Rumarn Burrell battles for the ball in a friendly against Dunfermline.
Paul Hartley to assess trialists after eight feature in Cove Rangers' pre-season draw with…
Sink hole on Don't know if anyone has done an article on it. But sinkhole... On Leadside Road opposite Rosemount Square.
'Sinkhole' opens up in Aberdeen city centre
Left - rainbow flag flying and right - Pride in Moray chairman David Harrison standing.
Outrage in Moray as second pride flag stolen from school in less than a…
Cam Cameron who was attempting 60 nights on Rockall.
Rockall adventurer rescued by Coastguard after 32 days into 60 day challenge
RAF combat planes to make "exciting" flyover above Braemar Junior Highland Games. Image: John Macpherson.
RAF aircrafts to roar over 'bigger and better' Braemar Junior Games
police close road
Man dies after collision on the A90 in Aberdeenshire
Corran ferry
Corran Ferry cancelled due to a 'technical issue'
Morvern Medical Practice in Oban. Image: Google Maps.
Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Banff court story Picture shows; Katie Lynch and neglected dog Dexter.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/SSPCA Date; Unknown
Woman let dog fall into 'skeletal state' after bad break-up
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end