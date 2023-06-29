Boohoo blasts Revolution Beauty for handing out £2m to top bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boohoo blasts Revolution Beauty for handing out £2m to top bosses

By Press Association
Boohoo has demanded that Revolution Beauty explains why it handed out more than £2 million in share awards to its bosses without the approval of investors (Boohoo/PA)

Boohoo has demanded that Revolution Beauty explains why it handed out more than £2 million in share awards to its bosses without the approval of investors.

The battle between the two retailers reached boiling point after beauty brand Revolution Beauty defied a shareholder vote and reinstated its leadership team.

It led to its shares returning to the AIM market, after a suspension on trading in place since September was lifted.

Its senior management team were subsequently granted free share options – meaning they were given shares in the company – to “reward them for the hard work done” and for improving the group’s sales, the firm said.

Shares granted to chief executive Bob Holt, finance chief Elizabeth Lake and chairman Derek Zissman were worth about £2.1 million combined.

Boohoo, which is a majority shareholder with a 26.6% stake in Revolution Beauty, said shareholders were not consulted over the scheme nor did they approve of the freebies being given out.

The fashion retailer demanded that the full details of the share options be published.

“This all demonstrates a lack of transparency and actions which are self-serving and not in the best interests of shareholders”, Boohoo said.

The ongoing spat demonstrates the less-stringent governance standards within the smaller London index, investment experts suggested.

Lindsey Stewart, director of investment stewardship research for Morningstar, said: “The fight between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty will once again leave investors wondering about governance standards at London’s AIM-listed companies, which have often failed to match those of companies listed on the main market.

“The allegations of self-dealing and significant accounting misstatements at Revolution are reminiscent of the failure of Patisserie Valerie almost five years ago.

“And while Boohoo – as owner of over a quarter of Revolution’s equity – is quite right to be concerned about the allegations, Boohoo itself (also AIM-listed) has been in the headlines regularly over the years due to deep concerns over its governance arrangements and its oversight of working conditions in its supply chain.”

She said the spat comes at a time that the financial watchdog is consulting to introduce changes to London market’s listing rules that will “hand founders and directors more power at the expense of shareholder rights”.

