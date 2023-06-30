Energy giant Centrica boosts capacity at Rough gas storage site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy giant Centrica boosts capacity at Rough gas storage site

By Press Association
Centrica said the facility can store the equivalent volume of gas to heat 2.4 million homes over winter (PA)
Energy giant Centrica has increased capacity at the UK’s largest gas storage site to provide it with a bigger safety cushion for next winter.

The Rough storage site had been mothballed from 2017 but was partially reopened last year, when it was able to store around 30 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas.

On Friday, the parent firm of British Gas said it had increased storage at the site off the coast of East Yorkshire to 54 billion bcf.

The facility will now provide the equivalent volume of gas to heat 2.4 million homes over winter, the company said.

The energy firm said its long-term ambition it to turn the gas field into the largest long-duration, low-carbon energy storage facility in the world, capable of sorting natural gas and hydrogen.

Centrica group chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “The resilience of the UK’s energy system needs to be substantially improved.

“We are delighted to play our part by further expanding the UK’s gas storage capacity.

“Rough is not a silver bullet for energy security, but it plays a critical role in increasing capacity and supply confidence over the winter months.

“Rough can help our energy system by storing natural gas when there is a surplus and producing this gas when the country needs it during cold snaps and peak demand.”

It comes as energy prices for households are set to drop for households from Saturday due to a decrease in Ofgem’s energy price cap following a fall in wholesale gas prices.

Centrica said the facility can store the equivalent volume of gas to heat 2.4 million homes over winter (PA)
