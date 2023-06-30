FTSE finishes month on a high as house prices help banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE finishes month on a high as house prices help banks

By Press Association
Shares in London rose on Friday (Ian West/PA)
Shares in London rose on Friday (Ian West/PA)

A last-minute minute rally from the FTSE 100 saw it end the month in the green on Friday, higher than where it finished in May, but only slightly.

The top index in London ended the day at 7,531.53 as it soared following better-than expected house price figures from Nationwide.

It was a 59.84 rise on the day, or 0.8%.

On the last day of May the FTSE had ended at around 7,446 but it is still down on the quarter, which started at around 7,632.

“The FTSE 100 has disappointed, as it looks to try and finish the month higher, but well down on the gains it put on in the first quarter,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“This is largely due to weakness in basic resources, energy, and banks this quarter, which have seen it diverge from its European peers, largely due to weakness in the mining sector, which has underperformed due to weak Chinese demand.

“Today’s gainers have been in the banking sector, with Lloyds Banking Group, NatWes and Barclays seeing a strong session after a better-than-expected Nationwide house price survey, and Lloyds Business Barometer survey in June, which rose to a 13-month high.”

European indexes did even better than the FTSE on Friday. Both Germany’s Dax and France’s Cac 40 rose 1.3%.

In New York shares were also in the green. The S&P 500 had gained 0.9% while the Dow Jones was up 0.6% shortly after markets closed in Europe.

Shares in Centrica were among those that rose on Friday, up 1.3%.

The energy giant revealed that it had nearly doubled the capacity at the UK’s largest gas storage site, Rough.

The site will now be filled with around 54 billion cubic feet of gas before next winter, up from the current maximum of 30 billion.

Elsewhere, Merlin Entertainments said that its revenue had risen 60% to £2 billion, going past pre-pandemic levels.

The business, which owns Legoland and Thorpe Park, said that it swung to a £136 million profit, compared to a loss of £94 million the year before.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 26.6p to 566.8p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 33p to 816.6p, Centrica, up 4p to 124.08p, Entain, up 39p to 1,273.75p, and IMI, up 47p to 1,641p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, down 2.4p to 107.8p, United Utilities, down 14.6p to 961.6p, Severn Trent, down 27p to 2,566p, IAG, down 1.1p to 161.9p, and Vodafone, down 0.37p to 73.97p.

More from Press and Journal

Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum
Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
To go with story by Louise Glen. Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.Image: Facebook/ DC THomson. Picture shows; Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.. Peterhead. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/06/2023
Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
'It's not going to be easy': Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming…
CR0043618 Neil Drysdale. Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Big Interview with Albert Thomson, former police officer turned poet, who is working with Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen. Thursday 22nd June 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Albert Thomson's police career in Aberdeen inspired him to become a poet and champion…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to…
It's champions Celtic first up for Ross County next season on August 5. Image: SNS Group
Ross County fearless for season opener at champions Celtic, says chief executive Steven Ferguson