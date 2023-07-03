Train drivers to stage overtime ban for another week as part of pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Train drivers to stage overtime ban for another week as part of pay dispute

By Press Association
The move comes as part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)
The move comes as part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)

Train drivers are to stage another week of banning overtime in their long running dispute over pay.

Aslef announced that its members at 15 train operators will refuse to work overtime from July 17 to 22.

This follows a week-long overtime ban which began on Monday until July 8.

The withdrawal of non-contractual overtime, or rest day working, will affect Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway main line; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

Mick Whelan
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said he wants the dispute to be resolved (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “We want to resolve this dispute. Train drivers don’t want to be inconveniencing the public.

“That’s why we have given the Government and the rail operators plenty of opportunities to come to the table and talk to us, but it is clear that they do not want a resolution.

“Our members – the train drivers who keep the railway running day in, day out, from early in the morning until late at night, all the year round – have shown they are not prepared to accept the Government’s attempts to force our industry into managed decline.

“Rail travel is a vital part of our country’s fight against climate change and rail connectivity is essential to the UK economy.

“That’s why it’s time for a fair deal and a sensible resolution so we can grow and improve our railways for the future.”

More from Press and Journal

Andy Murray celebrates victory in his match against James Duckworth during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday
Paul Third: Sir Andy Murray is still the poster boy for the Wimbledon faithful
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Review of Fletcher's stage show Picture shows; Alan Fletcher The Doctor Will See You Now. N/A. Supplied by Eden Court Date; Unknown
REVIEW: The Doctor Will See You Now with Alan Fletcher at Eden Court
Tonio Teklic is on Aberdeen manager Barry Robson's transfer radar. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals positive developments in bid to secure more signings
CR0043693, Callum Law, Aberdeen. David Cox, president of the Summerhill visually impaired bowlers club, who has enjoyed success at national level. Picture of David Cox. Friday, June 30th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Cox feeling the benefit of bowls despite sight loss
Shaun Dunbar admitted eight charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after threatening to burn down foodbank
Inverharroch Farm barns, which are being transformed into a heritage centre and distillery.
The Cabrach: Using Scotland's national drink for a distillery revival
Breaking news.
Pensioner murdered and woman found dead as police descend on Highland village
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Goalkeeper Scott Fox leaves Cove Rangers after six months
Emergency services on Loandhu to Balmuchy road
Two cars involved in crash near Tain
Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay signs two-year deal to stay at Caley Thistle