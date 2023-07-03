Drivers paid higher pump prices after supermarkets increased margins – watchdog

Increased supermarket profit margins led to drivers paying an extra 6p per litre for fuel last year, an investigation has found.

Watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said average supermarket fuel margins rose by 6p per litre between 2019 and 2022.

Our review of the road fuel market has found that competition at the pump isn't working as well as it should be, driving up prices. That's why we're making recommendations, including the creation of a new fuel finder scheme to help drivers get more competitive fuel prices.

The inquiry also found that an increase in margins on diesel across all fuel retailers cost drivers an extra 13p per litre during the first five months of this year.

The CMA recommended that the Government introduces legislation to enable a fuel finder open data scheme to be created.

The Fuel Finder would be backed by a new Fuel Monitor that would monitor prices and margins on an ongoing basis and recommend further action if competition continues to weaken in the market.

This would allow drivers to compare pump prices at different sites through apps or satnavs.

Supermarket giant Asda was fined £60,000 by the CMA for failing to provide relevant information in a timely manner.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “Competition at the pump is not working as well as it should be and something needs to change swiftly to address this.

“Drivers buying fuel at supermarkets in 2022 have paid around 6p per litre more than they would have done otherwise due to the four major supermarkets increasing their margins.

“This will have had a greater impact on vulnerable people, particularly those in areas with less choice of fuel stations.

“We need to reignite competition among fuel retailers.”