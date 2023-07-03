‘Drivers paid nearly £1bn more for fuel after supermarkets increased margins’

Drivers paid nearly £1 billion more for fuel at supermarkets last year due to increased margins, an investigation has found.

Watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said average supermarket fuel margins rose by 6p per litre between 2019 and 2022.

That led to an estimated combined additional cost of “around £900 million” for customers of Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, a report stated.

⛽ Our review of the road #fuel market has found that competition at the pump isn’t working as well as it should be, driving up prices. That’s why we’re making recommendations, including the creation of a new fuel finder scheme to help #drivers get more competitive fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/4JaP0WPDr6 — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) July 3, 2023

The inquiry also found that an increase in margins on diesel across all fuel retailers cost drivers an extra 13p per litre during the first five months of this year.

The CMA recommended that the Government introduces legislation requiring retailers to provide up-to-date pricing information available in an accessible format.

This would allow drivers to compare pump prices at different sites through apps or satnavs.

The Fuel Finder would be backed by a new Fuel Monitor that would monitor prices and margins on an ongoing basis and recommend further action if competition continues to weaken in the market.🔍 Read more: https://t.co/aC6Jcmt5hb — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) July 3, 2023

The watchdog also called for a new fuel price monitoring body to be created to hold the industry to account.

Supermarket giant Asda was fined £60,000 by the CMA for failing to provide relevant information in a timely manner.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “Competition at the pump is not working as well as it should be and something needs to change swiftly to address this.

“Drivers buying fuel at supermarkets in 2022 have paid around 6p per litre more than they would have done otherwise due to the four major supermarkets increasing their margins.

“This will have had a greater impact on vulnerable people, particularly those in areas with less choice of fuel stations.

“We need to reignite competition among fuel retailers.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “For years, drivers have been convinced – by daily watching of forecourt price boards – that pump prices shoot up when the cost of oil and wholesale fuel rises but fall much more slowly when those costs decline.”

He explained that the AA noted this behaviour as far back as 2005 following the impact of Hurricane Katrina on fuel prices.

“Sadly, it has taken more than 15 years for a government and competition watchdog to recognise this and do something about it,” he added.

“However, action that is better late than never is greatly appreciated by motorists across the UK.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “This is a landmark day when it comes to fuel prices in the UK.

“The fact that drivers appear to have lost out to the tune of nearly £1 billion as a result of increased retailer margins on fuel is nothing short of astounding in a cost-of-living crisis and confirms what we’ve been saying for many years: that supermarkets haven’t been treating drivers fairly at the pumps.

“It’s all about action now and we very much hope the Government follows through with both of the CMA’s recommendations.”

An Asda spokesman said the fine related to “two individual alleged technical breaches” in the way information was shared, and insisted “we engaged fulsomely” with the inquiry.