Monzo phases out office water coolers and boiling water taps in net zero drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Monzo phases out office water coolers and boiling water taps in net zero drive

By Press Association
Digital bank Monzo has moved to get rid of its office water coolers and boiling water taps (Monzo/PA)
Digital bank Monzo has moved to get rid of its office water coolers and boiling water taps (Monzo/PA)

Digital bank Monzo has moved to get rid of its office water coolers and boiling water taps, and offset emissions from business trips in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

The bank is on a drive to reach net zero emissions by 2030 and said all businesses have a part to play in tackling climate change.

Monzo said it already has lower greenhouse gas emissions than high street banks because it does not have to run a branch network.

The lender, which was founded in 2015 as one of the first app-based challenger banks, nevertheless revealed it had taken steps to reduce the environmental impact at its offices in London and Cardiff.

It uses electricity from renewable sources and green gas, and does not use any gas at all at the Cardiff base, it said.

The company has made changes to its kitchen taps to eliminate any emissions from boiling kettles and water coolers in London.

It is understood to have refitted the boiling water taps in office kitchens and removed the coolers to cut carbon emissions, according to reports in The Telegraph.

The firm also offsets emissions from staff going on business travel trips, using a company that buys equivalent carbon offsets every time a journey is made.

A spokeswoman for Monzo said: “As one of the fastest growing banks in the UK, and one with lower greenhouse gas emissions than the high street banks, we continue to prioritise our ambition to achieve net zero.

“On such a critical issue, there’s no effort too small or too big that we shouldn’t look to make.”

Rival digital bank Starling Bank said its offices in London, Southampton, Cardiff and Dublin use sustainable energy suppliers, with the company aiming to reach net zero by 2050.

It comes amid a wider drive across UK businesses to cut carbon emissions across their operations as they face pressure from regulators and activists.

Canada Square
HSBC revealed it wants to move to a smaller, more eco-friendly office to help meet its net zero commitments (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Banking giant HSBC said last week it was hoping to leave its 45-storey tower in Canary Wharf and move into a smaller office which helps meet its net zero commitments – including by using predominately repurposed materials for the building’s design.

Meanwhile, supermarket chain Aldi said it was cutting the number of lights it has switched on across its stores in efforts to reduce energy consumption and keep prices of its products low.

Furthermore, companies like energy giants BP and Shell have faced shareholder activism this year as they are pushed to do more to cut scope 3 emissions – which includes emissions created by suppliers.

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County defender Ross Tokely was involved in an off-the-ball incident in the friendly against the Western Isles. The player insists he was standing his ground and that it was not a punch.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay defends 'role model' Ross Tokely following friendly match clash
The much-anticipated concert on Sunday night was cancelled. Image: Shutterstock
Rag'n'Bone Man: Efforts being made to bring singer back to Inverness after cancelled concert
Alison Stuart (NESCAN hub manager), Bryan Snelling (chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre), Steph McCann (fundraising manager at Aberdeen Science Centre) and Maggie Hepburn (chief executive officer of ACVO)
Aberdeen Science Centre hitting the road with climate change exhibit
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. New road markings are being trialled across the west Highlands to reduce accidents and improve safety for motorcyclists. Picture shows; Prime road markings in the Highlands. Highlands. Supplied by Transport Scotland Date; Unknown
New road markings trialled in the Highlands after major study shows reduction in motorcycle…
The new Ross County away kits were launched on Monday. Modelling the attire from left are: Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Josh Reid, who all joined the club this summer. Image: Ross County FC
Fans react as Ross County's change kit colour switch is likened to Hearts
Andy Murray celebrates victory in his match against James Duckworth during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday
Paul Third: Sir Andy Murray is still the poster boy for the Wimbledon faithful
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Review of Fletcher's stage show Picture shows; Alan Fletcher The Doctor Will See You Now. N/A. Supplied by Eden Court Date; Unknown
Review: The Doctor Will See You Now with Alan Fletcher at Eden Court
Tonio Teklic is on Aberdeen manager Barry Robson's transfer radar. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals positive developments in bid to secure more signings
CR0043693, Callum Law, Aberdeen. David Cox, president of the Summerhill visually impaired bowlers club, who has enjoyed success at national level. Picture of David Cox. Friday, June 30th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Cox feeling the benefit of bowls despite sight loss
Shaun Dunbar admitted eight charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after threatening to burn down foodbank