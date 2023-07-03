Four in five young adults ‘making financial sacrifices to save for holiday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Four in five young adults ‘making financial sacrifices to save for holiday’

By Press Association
People aged 26 to 31 were the most likely to be planning a getaway, the survey suggested (Peter Byrne/PA)
People aged 26 to 31 were the most likely to be planning a getaway, the survey suggested (Peter Byrne/PA)

Around four in five young adults who are planning a holiday this year have made financial sacrifices to do so, a survey indicates.

When asked what they had done to save for their holiday, 85% of 26 to 31-year-olds said they had made financial sacrifices, such as cutting down on putting money into savings or socialising or cancelling a gym membership, as had 81% of 18 to 25-year-olds.

This was significantly higher than the general population of holidaymakers, among whom just under two-thirds (64%) had made financial cutbacks in order to have their holiday, according to the research for First Direct.

People aged 26 to 31 were found to be the most likely to be planning a getaway, with 65% saying they had at least one trip booked, as had 63% of 18 to 25-year-olds.

Across all age groups, 47% of people surveyed in June said they were going on holiday this year.

The survey of 2,000 people across the UK was carried out by Censuswide, on behalf of First Direct.

Around seven in 10 (69%) 18 to 25-year-olds and 73% of 26 to 31-year-olds go away with a spending limit in mind, which is a higher proportion than the 60% of holidaymakers overall who do this.

But these age groups were also more likely to struggle to stick to their budget – with 60% of 18 to 25-year-olds and 56% of 26 to 31-year-olds saying they ended up spending more than they could afford when on holiday, against an average of 42% across all age groups.

Chris Pitt, chief executive at First Direct, said: “We know that a lot of people are having to make sacrifices this year in order to go on holiday and younger age groups are making the biggest spending cuts to make sure they get some time in the sun.”

