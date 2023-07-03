FTSE 100 slips into the red after AstraZeneca shares slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE 100 slips into the red after AstraZeneca shares slump

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 closed 4.27 points lower at 7,527.26 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The FTSE 100 closed 4.27 points lower at 7,527.26 (Peter Byrne/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 failed to get off the ground on Monday after another disappointing set of manufacturing data and a drag from its most valuable stock.

The mixed session saw the blue-chip index briefly jump to a one-week high before falling back down and slipping into the red.

It closed just 4.27 points lower, or 0.06%, at 7,527.26.

It came as pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, the FTSE’s biggest market cap, slumped by nearly 8% after it published the first results of its phase 3 trial of a new lung cancer drug, hoped to halt the progression of a patient’s cancer for longer than the drug currently used for chemotherapy.

Michael Hewson, an analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “The FTSE 100 managed to push up to one-week highs before slipping back, with AstraZeneca acting as the main drag on the index on disappointment over the results of a new drug/medicine used in the treatment of lung cancer.

“The outcome of the trial was a positive one, however analysts have suggested that a lack of clarity over survival improvement rates is behind today’s share price weakness.

“This comes across as a bit of an overreaction given that the data is still being analysed, and it’s one drug of many, nonetheless today’s weakness is acting as a more than 50-point drag on the index.”

The week also started with fresh data showing the UK’s manufacturing sector dropped to a six-month low in June, due to a lack of demand for work both at home and abroad.

Elsewhere in Europe, France’s Cac slipped 0.18% on Monday, and Germany’s Dax was down 0.41%.

Across the pond, US markets got off to a weak start with a shorter trading session ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was up 0.05% and the Dow Jones up 0.12% when European markets closed.

The pound was flat against the US dollar at 1.2693, and edged up by 0.1% against the euro to 1.1623.

In company news, shares in Barclays lifted higher following reports it was the latest bank to look at cutting ties with scandal-hit Odey Asset Management.

Barclays reportedly told the City watchdog it wants to end its relationship with the hedge fund following sexual misconduct allegations against its founder, which he denies. Shares in Barclays moved up by 1.5%.

Shares in retailer Ocado Group jumped higher following the announcement that it has hired former Amazon director Gregor Ulitzka as the new European president for its solutions business, which develops robotic technology for warehouses. Its share price was up by 5.95%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, up 33.8p to 601.8p, Anglo American, up 96.5p to 2,329.5p, Glencore, up 14.45p to 458.95p, BP, up 12.45p to 470.8p, and Fresnillo, up 15.2p to 625.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were AstraZeneca, down 902p to 10,374p, Smith & Nephew, down 73p to 1,195p, Halma, down 50p to 2,227p, Melrose Industries, down 11p to 495.2p, and B&M European Value Retail, down 9.8p to 547.2p.

